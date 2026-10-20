GINGERBREAD MAN Puppet Show to Tour London and Nottingham

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Stuff and Nonsense have announced their UK tour of The Gingerbread Man. Created in close collaboration with primary school children, this deliciously mischievous production combines inventive puppetry, original music and plenty of humour to reimagine the classic tale for young audiences. The Gingerbread Man will open at The Albany, Deptford and then performs at Lakeside Arts, Nottingham in February, with further dates to be announced. Performances will run Saturday 5th December 2026 – Sunday 21st February 2027.

From his creation in the kitchen to his adventures on stage and his introduction to the world, the story follows the Gingerbread Man, the bravest biscuit of all time, as he sets off on the journey of a lifetime. Using his wits to escape anyone who finds him tasty, he encounters a host of unexpected characters and adventures along the way. His journey takes him far beyond the traditional tale, as he travels across farms, railways and the world, chased by the wiley fox. Performers Hobbit and Jake England-Johns use hand-crafted puppets and props to play the many characters and create the settings the Gingerbread Man encounters along the way, inviting audiences to follow his epic quest.

Niki McCretton, Artistic Director of Stuff and Nonsense Company shares, This production of The Gingerbread Man is a contemporary adaptation of a classic tale. It was exciting to develop this story, working with children (ages 3-9) during our R&D, revealing that this story still holds great interest for them.

Their fascination seems to lie in the energy of The Gingerbread Man who must run, without knowing why or who he is. Children seem to enjoy the dangers and the opportunity to explore different ways they would survive. I was excited to explore how he finds his feet in the world.

The original story is a brilliant catalyst. I love its energy and pace, as well as all the different animals and characters he comes across. In the original, he doesn't even know where he is running to, so this is an opportunity to be inventive and find him in an imagined destination – a place that represents hope, and a child's idea of what their life might be when they grow up. It also shows a struggle, determination, loneliness, resilience and the courage to be dauntless.

Founded in 2000, Stuff and Nonsense Company has performed to more than 400,000 audience members and is recognised for their thought-provoking and playful family theatre. Led by Artistic Director Niki McCretton, Stuff and Nonsense work with children, families, artists and theatres across the globe to make memorable and rewarding shows.

The Gingerbread Man was created with public funding from Arts Council England, support from The Berry Theatre, Hedge End & The Point Eastleigh, with additional support from Salisbury Playhouse and The Lyric Theatre Bridport.

Title: The Gingerbread Man

TOUR DATES

5th – 24th December 2026 – The Albany, Douglas Way, Deptford, SE8 4AG

12th December – Relaxed and BSL performance

19th – 21st February 2026 – Lakeside Arts, University Park, Lakeside Arts, Nottingham NG7 2RD – On sale soon

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 17 Hrs 50 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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