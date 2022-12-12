GABRIELLE Will Return to Parr Hall in November 2023

Gabrielle has announced further extra dates due to demand in Bath and Warrington for her 30 Years of Dreaming Tour 2023. The tour will see her celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her era-defining smash hit #1 single 'Dreams' and perform highlights from her catalogue of hits, which also include 'Rise', 'Out Of Reach' and 'Sunshine'.

Gabrielle says, "Going on tour to celebrate 30 years of 'Dreams' is just amazing. I can't wait to party with everyone and celebrate the record that launched my career three decades ago! Time sure does fly when you are having fun."

Tickets the extra dates of 30 Years of Dreaming Tour 2023 go on general sale from 10am next Friday, 16 December with all other dates on sale now. Tickets are available from www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gabrielle.co.uk. The dates are:

EXTRA DATES ADDED DUE TO DEMAND

NOVEMBER 2023

4th - Bath Forum

8th - Warrington Parr Hall

OCTOBER 2023

6th - Guildford, G Live

7th - Plymouth, Pavilions

9th - Oxford, New Theatre

10th - Norwich, UEA

12th - Hull, City Hall

13th - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

14th - Halifax, Victoria Theatre

16th - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

17th - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

19th - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

20th - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

21st - York, Barbican

23rd - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

24th - Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

26th - Cardiff, St. David's Hall

28th - Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls

30th - Brighton, Dome

31st - London, Royal Albert Hall

NOVEMBER 2023

1st - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

5th - Ipswich Regent Theatre

7th - Carlisle Sands Centre

10th - Sheffield City Hall

11th - Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

12th - Blackpool Opera House

Gabrielle made an immediate impact when her debut single 'Dreams' spent three weeks at #1 in the summer of 1993. Her second #1 single, 'Rise', followed in 2000 and was embraced by fans as an anthem that helped them inspire them to keep the faith that better days would follow in the future. Her catalogue of hits includes a further eight Top 10 hits, notably 'Out Of Reach' (which featured in 'Bridget Jones's Diary'), 'If You Ever' (with East 17) and 'Give Me A Little More Time'.

That success extended to albums too. Her 1999 #1 album 'Rise' was one of the most successful of the era and has been certified 4 x Platinum, a status matched by the compilation 'Dreams Can Come True, Greatest Hits'. In total, six of her albums have reached the Top 10, including 2018's 'Under My Skin'

Gabrielle's popularity was matched by a succession of major awards. Highlights included two BRITs (Best British Female and Best British Breakthrough) as well MOBO Awards for Best Single ('Give Me A Little More Time') and Best Album ('Rise'). After being nominated on five separate occasions, she won her first Ivor Novello Award in 2008 when she was honoured with the prestigious accolade for Outstanding Song Collection.

After earning a new generation of fans during her show-stealing performances on the 2021 edition of 'The Masked Singer', Gabrielle's resurgence continued when her album 'Do It Again' flew into the charts at #4 - her highest chart position in almost twenty years. Now with a huge tour and two of the biggest shows of her career coming up, Gabrielle's well-deserved era of rediscovery continues.

Earlier this year Gabrielle joined Adele as special guest at her two huge sold-out BST Hyde Park shows in amongst a busy summer of festival and outdoor shows.