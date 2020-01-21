Further Venues Now On Sale For The First UK Tour Of WHAT'S IN A NAME

Further venues are now on sale for the first UK Tour of international hit comedy What's In A Name?, adapted and directed by Jeremy Sams from the award winning French film and stage sensation, Le Prènom, by Matthew Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière.

The ferocious comedy has garnered critical acclaim from across the country since first embarking in the autumn earlier this year, with praise in particular for the cast who will be returning in the new year; Joe Thomas (The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat), Bo Poraj (Miranda, Musketeers), Louise Marwood (Emmerdale) and Alex Gaumond (Company, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Matilda), with further casting to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

What's In A Name? hilariously captures a particularly awkward family dinner party. The witty and razor sharp production will visit Theatre Royal Brighton from Wednesday 15 - Saturday 18 April.

Father-to-be Vincent and his partner Anna are invited to dinner by his sister Elizabeth and her husband, Peter. They are joined by childhood friend Carl for a mature and sophisticated gathering.

The meal is lovingly prepared, and wine carefully selected. The friends are prepared for the usual humorous exchanges they've come to expect. But tonight, a startling revelation about the name chosen for Vincent's and Anna's expected child becomes the catalyst for a destructive argument which spirals hysterically out of control. Tonight no one is holding back! Egos, childish resentment and unspoken feelings are relentlessly and hilariously exposed for the first time.



What's In A Name? is written by Matthew Delaporte and Alexandre De La Patellière with adaptation, translation and direction by Jeremy Sams. Set design is by Francis O'Connor and lighting design is by Rick Fisher.





