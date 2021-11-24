Further UK Dates Announced For Hofesh Shechter's DOUBLE MURDER

Hofesh Shechter Company has announced further dates for the critically acclaimed Double Murder, presented as two distinctly contrasting pieces for our times - Clowns and The Fix.

This thrilling new creation premiered at Sadler's Wells in September and is currently playing across Europe as part of an extensive international tour. In 2022 Double Murder will return to the UK performing at Brighton Festival (7-8 May) before culminating at HOME, Manchester (22 - 25 June).

Hofesh Shechter said 'I am very excited to bring Double Murder to Brighton Festival and HOME next year. It's been two years in waiting and coming back to these theatres is a special moment for us all - these are theatres that have a deep-rooted connection to my company and my work, a connection I am eager to share with our audiences again through Clowns and The Fix. We live in a very different time now, yet those first sparks generated within the creation studio in 2019 - the sense that hope was our most valuable currency, has never left us. We experienced powerful things in the studio, and now we are putting it raw on stage in order to share and preserve that power and reignite that hope'

With a sarcastic nod to our ever-growing indifference to violence, Clowns unleashes a whirlwind of choreographed anarchy, asking how far are we willing to go in the name of entertainment.

Shechter's new creation, The Fix, brings a tender, fragile energy to the stage. It offers a human, raw and compassionate moment where violence, tenderness and hope are all laid bare through Shechter's achingly beautiful, cinematic lens.

Performed by ten of his inimitable dancers and accompanied by the epic sounds of a Shechter-composed score, Double Murder will expose painful truths and delve into our deepest emotions.

Double Murder is produced by Hofesh Shechter Company. It is commissioned by Sadler's Wells, ThÃ©Ã¢tre de la Ville Paris, Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival, Les ThÃ©Ã¢tres de la Ville de Luxembourg. Co-commissioned by Shanghai International Dance Center Theater (SIDCT), Hong Kong - New Vision Arts Festival, National Performing Arts Center, by Taiwan R.O.C. - National Taichung Theater, Festival d'Avignon, Danse Danse MontrÃ©al, ScÃ¨ne Nationale d'Albi, Torinodanza Festival / Teatro Stabile di Torino - Teatro Nazionale, Marche Teatro / Inteatro Festival, OpÃ©ra de Dijon and HOME Manchester. Developed in part at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Double Murder is supported by the International Music and Art Foundation.

Tour Dates

11 December 2021 OpÃ©ra de Dijon, France

15-16 December 2021 ScÃ¨ne Nationale d'Albi, France

3-4 March 2022 ThÃ©Ã¢tre des Salins, Martigues, France

8 March 2022 Theater Heerlen, Netherlands

11 March 2022 International date tbc

7 -8 May 2022 Brighton Festival, UK

14-15 May 2022 Theater Rotterdam, Netherlands

17 May 2022 International date tbc

19 May 2022 International date tbc

21 May 2022 SPOT Groningen, Netherlands

27-29 May 2022 International date tbc , Germany

3-5 June 2022 Schauspiel KÃ¶ln, Germany

8-9 June 2022 International date tbc

15-16 June 2022 Les ThÃ©Ã¢tres de la Ville de Luxembourg

22-25 June 2022 HOME, Manchester, UK