Full Tour and Casting Announced for Matthew Bourne's SLEEPING BEAUTY 10th Anniversary Production

New Adventures has announced the full tour dates and casting for the 10th anniversary production of Matthew Bourne's gothic romance, "SLEEPING BEAUTY".

Last seen across the UK and on international stages in New York, Charlotte, Washington, Des Moines, Cleveland and LA in the United States, Seoul in South Korea, Singapore, Shanghai and Beijing in China and Tokyo in Japan, the 2022/23 tour of 'SLEEPING BEAUTY" will visit 16 venues across all regions of England and the UK, making it the most wide-ranging, large-scale tour of any dance company in the UK.

The tour opens at Theatre Royal Plymouth on Saturday 12 November 2022 and runs until 19 November before visiting The Lowry, Salford from 22 November to 26 November, ahead of a seven-week Christmas season at Sadler's Wells, London from Tuesday 29 November to Sunday 15 January 2023. This year marks New Adventures' 20th consecutive Christmas Season at Sadler's Wells.

The 2023 tour then continues to: Milton Keynes Theatre (17-21January), Theatre Royal, Nottingham (24-28 January), Wales Millennium Centre (31 January - 4 February), Birmingham Hippodrome (7-11 February), New Victoria Theatre, Woking (14-18 February), The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (21-25 February), Bristol Hippodrome (28 February - 4 March), Liverpool Empire (7-11 March), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (14-18 March), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (21-25 March), Norwich Theatre Royal (4-8 April), Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (11-15 April), and Newcastle Theatre Royal (18-29 April).

The stellar cast includes several original cast members as well as a young generation of performers new to this beloved production.

Ashley Shaw returns to the iconic role of 'Princess Aurora' along with Katrina Lyndon making her debut in the role. Aurora's devoted 'Leo' will be played by Andrew Monaghan, with Stephen Murray and Rory Macleod both making their debuts in the role.

The Dark Fairy, 'Carabosse' and her son, 'Caradoc' feature debuts from Paris Fitzpatrick, Jackson Fisch and Ben Brown whilst the vampiric Good Fairy, 'Count Lilac', will also be played by Paris Fitzpatrick along with Dominic North and Christopher Thomas, all making their debuts in this role.

Completing the cast are several original cast members: Sophia Hurdley, Daisy May Kemp and Danny Reubens, along with those making their debuts in "Sleeping Beauty": Benjamin Barlow Bazeley, Stephanie Billers, Isaac Peter Bowry, Kayla Collymore, Jade Copas, Cameron Flynn, Shoko Ito, Kurumi Kamayachi, James Lovell, Enrique Ngbokota and Bryony Wood.

This year, two New Adventures Emerging Artist Apprentices, Hannah Kremer, currently in her third year at Rambert, and Perreira Franque currently in his last year at Performers College, will both make their professional debuts in "SLEEPING BEAUTY".

Hannah Kremer first performed with New Adventures as part of the local cast in Matthew Bourne's "ROMEO AND JULIET" at Sadler's Wells in August 2019. Since then, she has taken part in Swan School and a number of other residencies within their Talent Development Programme. Perreira Franque's first involvement with New Adventures was through a mock audition day. He then went on to take part in Swan School in 2021.

Hannah and Perreira follow in the footsteps of the inaugural Emerging Artist Apprentice, Enrique Ngbokota, whose apprenticeship has now ended but continues to be part of the New Adventures family with their role in "SLEEPING BEAUTY". Enrique made their professional debut last year in Matthew Bourne's "NUTCRACKER!" as 'Cupid', having first worked with New Adventures in "LORD OF THE FLIES". They were also in the local cast of "ROMEO AND JULIET".

New Adventures is also thrilled to announce its first Schools Tour that will accompany the national tour of "SLEEPING BEAUTY". Growing our popular Schools Programme to achieve nationwide impact, New Adventures will deliver workshops to dozens of schools in the local communities of our partner venues that will both broaden the students' horizons to the world of dance as young audience members, but also support their physical and emotional wellbeing through participation in dynamic movement workshops with the world-class Dance Artists of New Adventures. The New Adventures Schools Programme is the cornerstone of our schools and communities work, Take Part, and is currently made possible with the support of Arts Council England.

Tour Dates

SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 19 NOVEMBER 2022

THEATRE ROYAL PLYMOUTH www.theatreroyal.com

TUESDAY 22 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 26 NOVEMBER

THE LOWRY, SALFORD www.thelowry.com

TUESDAY 29 NOVEMBER - SUNDAY 15 JANUARY 2023

SADLER'S WELLS www.sadlerswells.com

TUESDAY 17 - SATURDAY 21 JANUARY

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE - www.atgtickets.com/shows/matthew-bournes-sleeping-beauty/milton-keynes-theatre/

TUESDAY 24 JANUARY - SATURDAY 29 JANUARY

THEATRE ROYAL, NOTTINGHAM - https://trch.co.uk

TUEDSAY 31 JANUARY - SATURDAY 4 FEBRUARY

WALES MILLENIUM CENTRE - https://www.wmc.org.uk

TUESDAY 7 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 11 FEBRUARY

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME - https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com

TUESDAY 14 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 19 FEBRUARY

NEW VICTORIA THEATRE, WOKING - www.atgtickets.com/shows/matthew-bournes-sleeping-beauty/new-victoria-theatre/

TUESDAY 21 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 25 FEBRUARY

THE ALHAMBRA THEATRE, BRADFORD - www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

TUESDAY 28 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 4 MARCH

BRISTOL HIPPODROME - www.atgtickets.com/shows/matthew-bournes-sleeping-beauty/bristol-hippodrome

TUESDAY 7 MARCH - SATURDAY 11 MARCH

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE - www.atgtickets.com/shows/matthew-bournes-sleeping-beauty/liverpool-empire

TUESDAY 14 MARCH - SATURDAY 18 MARCH

MAYFLOWER THEATRE, SOUTHAMPTON - www.mayflower.org.uk

TUESDAY 21 MARCH - SATURDAY 25 MARCH

MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY - www.marlowetheatre.com

TUESDAY 4 APRIL - SATURDAY 8 APRIL

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL - https://norwichtheatre.org

TUESDAY 11 APRIL - SATURDAY 15 APRIL

FESTIVAL THEATRE, EDINBURGH - www.capitaltheatres.com

TUESDAY 18 APRIL - SATURDAY 29 APRIL

NEWCASTLE THEATRE ROYAL - www.theatreroyal.co.uk

