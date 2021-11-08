Full Casts And Creative Teams Announced For The First Half Of Iris Theatre's Winter Season At The Pod

Iris Theatre today announces the full casts and creative teams for the first four productions in their inaugural Winter Season. The Winter Season will run at new theatre space The POD at the Actors' Church, Covent Garden from 20 November - 21 December 2021.

Yan Toby-Amisi writes, directs and stars in Mansa Musa, with a revised performance date of 20 November.

Relish Theatre, Poppy Pedder and Guttersnipe Theatre present Shuga Fixx vs. The Illuminati, featuring Grace Church (Brooke), Molly McGeachin (Jude), Poppy Pedder (Gemma) and Jack Sears (Lizard King); with original music from Jac Cooper; movement direction from Cameron Carver and Chloe Young; lighting design by Laura Howard; sound design by Harriet North; videography from Poppy Pedder and Kofi Stone; costume design by Isobel Pellow; and animation by James Rudrum (23 November - 27 November)

Betwixt-and-Between present Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens, featuring Charlotte Ellen (Mary/Peter) and Daniel Arbon (George/Others); with original music by Patrick Neil Doyle; movement direction from Lily Howkins; sound design by Elliott Wallis (29 November - 4 December)

Eden Tredwell presents The Last Nativity featuring Charlie Archer (Blake), Laura Pigott (Mia) and Sarah Whitehouse (Laura) (6 December - 11 December)

Completing the Winter Season will be A Song for Christmas presented by Iris Theatre and Gartland Productions, with their casts and creative teams announced in due course.

There will also be a series of one-night events throughout weekends in November and December at The POD, which include New Musical Theatre: Open Mic from Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network (21 November), That Could be a Sketch: Festive Edition from MonkeyMac (5 December), Bare Essentials: Christmas Crackers from Encompass Productions (20 December) and spoken word night Rhymes with Orange (21 December).

Please note the Winter Season will now begin on 20 November rather than an earlier announced date of 13 November.

Box Office: 020 7240 0344 / www.iristheatre.com/

Tickets: Â£10 / Â£15