Full Casting Announced for THE CAT IN THE HAT at The Turbine Theatre

Jonathan Ray (The Cat), Grace Kelly Miller (Sally/Fish), Nick Brittain (The Boy/Thing One), and Matt Jay Ryan (Thing Two), will star in Katie Mitchell's acclaimed stage adaptation of The Cat In The Hat, directed by Lillie Collier. Based on the much loved tale by Dr Seuss, the Turbine Theatre's festival family show runs for a strictly limited Christmas season from 11 December - 11 January.

From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that the cat in the hat is the funniest, most mischievous cat they have ever met.

With the trickiest of tricks and craziest of ideas, he turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure. But what will mum find when she gets home?

The Cat In The Hat was first published in 1957 as Dr Seuss's second book for children. It marked the transition of Theodor Seuss Geisel from successful advertising executive and political cartoonist, to world-famous illustrator and children's author. The curious and intricate rhyming found in The Cat In The Hat is still adored decades later with over 250 million copies sold worldwide in more than 20 different languages. Katie Mitchell's stage adaptation of The Cat In The Hat first played in The National Theatre's Cottesloe Theatre in December 2009, before transferring to the Young Vic in 2010, and returning in a new staging at the 2014 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Pleasance Theatre, Islington and subsequent UK tour in 2015.

Before The Cat arrives at the Turbine's Battersea home, audiences have six performances left to catch the UK premiere of the irresistible new musical comedy High Fidelity. Based on the acclaimed British novel by Nick Hornby (State Of The Union/About A Boy/Fever Pitch), and directed and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves, the first musical to open at the new Battersea Power Station based theatre, completes its celebrated run on 7 December 2019.

Rob is the thirty-something owner of a London record shop who's mastered the art of finding rare vinyl and losing girlfriends. Laura just dumped him, and Rob is totally moving on. Hopefully. Well, there's a chance it could still work out!

Could Laura actually be "the one"? Might this turn out to be one of the Top 5 Most Romantic Comebacks Ever?!

Leading the incredibly talented ensemble cast is musical theatre star Oliver Ormson as vinyl shop owner, Rob. The rest of the cast includes: Carl Au (Dick), Robbie Durham (Barry), Rosie Fletcher (Anna), Joshua Dever (Neil Young/Bruce Springsteen), Shanay Holmes (Laura), Eleanor Kane (Marie), Jessica Lee (Ensemble), Bobbie Little (Liz), Lauran Rae (Ensemble) and Robert Tripolino (Ian).

High Fidelity is written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole), with music by Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Bring It On), and book and lyric adaptations by Vikki Stone.

The Cat In The Hat and High Fidelity form part of the Turbine Theatre's inaugural season, which opened August 2019 with Harvey Fierstein's ground breaking play, Torch Song, directed by Olivier Award winning director/choreographer, Drew McOnie. The theatre's debut season continues into 2020 with Paul Taylor-Mill's festival of new musical theatre writing, MTFestUK 2020, which runs from 3 - 15 February.

THE CAT IN THE HAT CAST BIOGRAPHIES

Nick Brittain's (The Boy/Thing One) theatre credits include: Me and My Girl (Frinton Summer Season); The Crumple Zone (Kings Head Theatre); The Cat in the Hat (Edinburgh Pleasance); Skin Deep (Edinburgh Gilded Balloon/UK Tour); Aladdin (Lowestoft, PHA); The Hired Man (Union Theatre) and Hotel for Criminals (Wimbledon Studio).

Grace Kelly Miller's (Sally/Fish) theatre credits include: Shakers Re:stirred (E.G. Productions); The Cat in the Hat (National & International Tour); 4 Repertory Theatre Seasons for PTM Ltd (Windsor Theatre Royal, Manor Pavilion Theatre); Ugly Duckling and Other Stories (Open Book); Heels of Glory (Chelsea Theatre); Cinderella (Chiswick House); Venezia the show (Venice); Cranford, Cranford at Christmas, Sense and Sensibility (Chapterhouse Theatre Company); Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing, The Comedy of Errors (Open Bar); Midsummer Night's Dream, The Merry Wives of Windsor (Cambridge Shakespeare Festival); Macbeth (YSC); and A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Taming of the Shrew (Chapterhouse Theatre Company).

Jonathan Ray's (The Cat) theatre credits include: A Midsummer Night's Dream (UK Tour); Much Ado About Nothing (Bahrain Cultural Hall); Jamaica Inn (UK Tour); Handbagged (Windsor Theatre Royal); Funny Money (Manor Pavilion, Sidmouth); Lead Vocalist for Headliners Theatre Company on board P&O Adonia; Opposite Sex; Relatively Speaking (Headliners Theatre Company, P&O); Twelfth Night (Middle East Tour); The Cat in the Hat (Bahrain Cultural Hall and Edinburgh Fringe); Private Lives, Flare Path and Not Now Darling (Manor Pavilion, Sidmouth); Red Riding Hood (Middle East Tour and Edinburgh Fringe); One Man, Two Guvnors; Deadly Nightcap (Theatre Royal Windsor); Miracle on 34th Street (Madinat Theatre, Dubai); Out of Order; Hound of the Baskervilles; A Touch of Danger; Round and Round the Garden; Pardon Me, Prime Minister (Manor Pavilion, Sidmouth); Jersey Nights (Palace Theatre, Myrtle Beach); Christmas on Ice (Niagara Falls View Casino); Twelve Irish Tenors and Shake Rattle and Roll (Branson Variety Theatre).

Matt Jay Ryan's (Thing Two) theatre credits include: Titanic The Musical (International Tour), Paw Patrol Live! (International Tour/U.K & Ireland, Middle East), News Revue (London), Cat In The Hat, Red Riding Hood (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Twelfth Night, Much Ado About Nothing (Middle East Tour), The Dreaming (The Union Theatre), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Adelphi Theatre), One Direction Story (Lyric Theatre), Heartbreak Beautiful (National Theatre), Ah Men! (Soho Theatre), The Infection Monologues (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Dick Whittington, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty (Buxton Opera House), Peter Pan (Churchill Theatre).





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You