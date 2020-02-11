Full Casting Announced For The UK Tour Of ABSURD PERSON SINGULAR

Following the announcement of their 20th anniversary season, London Classic Theatre today announce the full cast of Absurd Person Singular. Michael Cabot directs John Dorney (Geoffrey Jackson), Felicity Houlbrooke (Jane Hopcroft), Helen Keeley (Eva Jackson), Rosanna Miles (Marion Brewster-Wright), Graham O'Mara (Ronald Brewster-Wright) and Paul Sandys (Sidney Hopcroft). The production opens at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on 25 February then tours to 24 venues, before completing its run on 19 July.

Three married couples. Three kitchens. Three Christmas parties.

Sidney Hopcroft, a small-time tradesman, persuades wife Jane to throw a party hoping to find favour with a bank manager and local architect. As celebrations begin, class differences and naked ambition combine to hilarious effect as, one by one, the characters seek refuge in Jane's kitchen.

Over the next two years, the Jacksons and Brewster-Wrights take turns to host festivities. But Sidney's star has begun to rise and roles are increasingly reversed as the cracks in the other couples' marriages begin to show.

Tour Dates

Eastbourne Theatres

25 - 29 February

Box Office: 01323 412000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

3 - 7 March

Box Office: 01473 295 900

www.wolseytheatre.co.uk

Oldham Coliseum Theatre

10 - 14 March

Box Office: 01616 242829

www.coliseum.org.uk

Lighthouse, Poole

24 - 25 March

Box Office: 01202 280000

www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

Ashcroft Playhouse, Croydon

30 - 4 April

Box Office: 020 3292 0002

www.fairfield.co.uk

Theatr Clwyd

14 - 18 April

Box Office: 01352 344101

www.theatrclwyd.com

Theatre Royal, Winchester

21 - 25 April

Box Office: 01962 840 440

www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

28 April - 2 May

Box Office: 01284 769505

www.theatreroyal.org

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

6 - 9 May

Box Office: 024 7655 3055

www.belgrade.co.uk

Hull Truck Theatre

12 - 16 May

Box Office: 01482 323638

www.hulltruck.co.uk

Malvern Theatres

19 - 23 May

Box Office: 01684 892277

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

CAST, Doncaster

26 - 27 May

Box Office: 01302 303959

www.castindoncaster.com

Queen's Hall, Hexham

28 - 29 May

Box Office: 01434 652477

www.queenshall.co.uk

Key Theatre, Peterborough

2 - 3 June

Box Office: 01733 207239

www.vivacity.org

Marina Theatre, Lowestoft

4 - 6 June

Box Office: 01502 533200

www.marinatheatre.co.uk

Derby Theatre

9 - 13 June

Box Office: 01332 59 39 39

www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Northcott Theatre, Exeter

16 - 20 June

Box Office: 01392 726363

exeternorthcott.co.uk

Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

13 - 24 June

Box Office: 01793 524 481

swindontheatres.co.uk

South Hill Park, Bracknell

25 - 26 June

Box Office: 01344 484123

www.southhillpark.org.uk

Blackpool Grand Theatre

30 June - 2 July

Box Office: 01253 290190

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

Middlesbrough Theatre

3 - 4 July

Box Office: 01642 81 51 81

www.middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk

New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

14 - 15 July

Box Office: 01522 519999

www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Playhouse, Weston-Super-Mare

17 - 19 July

Box Office: 01934 645544

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk





