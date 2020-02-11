Full Casting Announced For The UK Tour Of ABSURD PERSON SINGULAR
Following the announcement of their 20th anniversary season, London Classic Theatre today announce the full cast of Absurd Person Singular. Michael Cabot directs John Dorney (Geoffrey Jackson), Felicity Houlbrooke (Jane Hopcroft), Helen Keeley (Eva Jackson), Rosanna Miles (Marion Brewster-Wright), Graham O'Mara (Ronald Brewster-Wright) and Paul Sandys (Sidney Hopcroft). The production opens at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on 25 February then tours to 24 venues, before completing its run on 19 July.
Three married couples. Three kitchens. Three Christmas parties.
Sidney Hopcroft, a small-time tradesman, persuades wife Jane to throw a party hoping to find favour with a bank manager and local architect. As celebrations begin, class differences and naked ambition combine to hilarious effect as, one by one, the characters seek refuge in Jane's kitchen.
Over the next two years, the Jacksons and Brewster-Wrights take turns to host festivities. But Sidney's star has begun to rise and roles are increasingly reversed as the cracks in the other couples' marriages begin to show.
Tour Dates
Eastbourne Theatres
25 - 29 February
Box Office: 01323 412000
New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich
3 - 7 March
Box Office: 01473 295 900
Oldham Coliseum Theatre
10 - 14 March
Box Office: 01616 242829
Lighthouse, Poole
24 - 25 March
Box Office: 01202 280000
Ashcroft Playhouse, Croydon
30 - 4 April
Box Office: 020 3292 0002
Theatr Clwyd
14 - 18 April
Box Office: 01352 344101
Theatre Royal, Winchester
21 - 25 April
Box Office: 01962 840 440
www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk
Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds
28 April - 2 May
Box Office: 01284 769505
Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
6 - 9 May
Box Office: 024 7655 3055
Hull Truck Theatre
12 - 16 May
Box Office: 01482 323638
Malvern Theatres
19 - 23 May
Box Office: 01684 892277
CAST, Doncaster
26 - 27 May
Box Office: 01302 303959
Queen's Hall, Hexham
28 - 29 May
Box Office: 01434 652477
Key Theatre, Peterborough
2 - 3 June
Box Office: 01733 207239
Marina Theatre, Lowestoft
4 - 6 June
Box Office: 01502 533200
Derby Theatre
9 - 13 June
Box Office: 01332 59 39 39
Northcott Theatre, Exeter
16 - 20 June
Box Office: 01392 726363
Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
13 - 24 June
Box Office: 01793 524 481
South Hill Park, Bracknell
25 - 26 June
Box Office: 01344 484123
Blackpool Grand Theatre
30 June - 2 July
Box Office: 01253 290190
Middlesbrough Theatre
3 - 4 July
Box Office: 01642 81 51 81
www.middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk
New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
14 - 15 July
Box Office: 01522 519999
www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
Playhouse, Weston-Super-Mare
17 - 19 July
Box Office: 01934 645544