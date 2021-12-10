Full Casting Announced For ROMEO AND JULIET At Southwark Playhouse

Full casting has been announced for Romeo and Juliet at Southwark Playhouse, opening on 12 January 2022 and running until 5th February.

The cast will feature Samuel Tracy and Laura Lake-Adebisi as Romeo and Juliet, with Yinka Awoni, Joey Ellis, Amy Loughton and Fiona Skinner.

Twelve matinee performances for schools will see 1,400 young people from across London see the production for free.

Performances will run Wednesday 12th January - Saturday 5th February.

1981. Margaret Thatcher. Skinheads. Brixton. The Specials. Unemployment. Madness. Rock Against Racism. Discos. Riots. Cabbies. The Selecter.



In a nation coming apart at the seams, two young people find love in adversity. But will they be strong enough to survive the age-old conflicts in their community?



Pared back to a thrilling 90 minutes, this will be an exciting, immersive and interactive production of Shakespeare's classic play, featuring the music of The Specials, Madness and The Selecter, exploring a generation of young people empowered by music and culture.



Southwark Playhouse are also offering over 1,400 free tickets to primary and secondary schools for special matinee performances.