Full Cast and Creative Team Set for BADGERS at Theatre Royal Plymouth

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Theatre Royal Plymouth (TRP) has announced the full cast and creative team, for its new production Badgers, which will premiere at the Traverse Festival during this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Performances will run 5 - 30 August.

Writer Malaika Kegode, alongside previously announced cast members Beth Roberts and Joe Williams, is joined by Stephanie Jacob (playing Bridget Brock), Mary Woodvine (Dora), Hanora Kamen (Meles), and Joseph Tweedale (Jack).

The creative team comprises director Jenny Davies; composer Jakabol; set and Costume Designer Rebecca Wood; sound designer Jack Drewry; co-lighting designers Mike Gunning and Natalia Chan; video designer Christopher Harrisson; and music supervisor Harry Miller.

Badgers, a Theatre Royal Plymouth production in association with Bristol Old Vic, is a hybrid theatre piece exploring the art of letting go and the ethics of true crime, weaving together myth, memory and music. It will preview at Bristol Old Vic from 30 July - 01 August, before playing at the Traverse Theatre from 06 - 30 August as part of the Traverse Festival. The show will then transfer to The Drum at TRP for a limited engagement in the autumn and return to Bristol Old Vic in September.

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