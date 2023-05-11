Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For ROMAN HOLIDAY at Theatre Royal Bath

Theatre Royal Bath Productions, by arrangement with Paul Blake and BFI Productions, has announced full casting for the UK premiere of Roman Holiday, when it opens at Theatre Royal Bath from 10 June this year.

As previously announced, Michael D. Xavier will star as Joe. He will be joined by Rebecca Collingwood as Ann, Richenda Carey as Countess, Adrian Der Gregorian as Irving, Tania Mathurin as Francesca, Tim Frances as Hennessy, and Gabrielle Cocca, Francis Dee, Maya de Faria, Joshua Gibbons, Heather Jackson, Ediz Mahmut, Max Mirza, Mia Mullarkey, Jesus Reyes Ortiz, Josh Patel-Foster, George Renshaw, and Ollie Selwood.

Based on the multi-Academy Award winning movie comedy which made a worldwide star of Audrey Hepburn, Roman Holiday is now transformed into a glittering stage musical, featuring the unforgettable music of Cole Porter including Easy To Love, You Do Something To Me, In The Still Of The Night, Just One Of Those Things and Night and Day.

Winning multiple Academy Awards when first released 70 years ago, Roman Holiday follows a youthful princess and an American journalist on a frenetic 24-hour adventure through the delights of the Italian capital. The beloved movie has been adapted for stage by Kirsten Guenther and Paul Blake, who co-wrote the stage version of Irving Berlin's White Christmas.

Ann, a young princess visiting Rome on a goodwill tour, escapes from the watchful eye of her chaperone. She meets Joe who offers to show her around the city, but Joe's editor has demanded a story regarding a missing princess. Through the course of one charming day and eventful night in Rome, Ann and Joe grow closer, but will true romance blossom before Ann has to return to her royal duties...?

Roman Holiday is directed by double Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Sams, whose directing credits include Noises Off in the West End and Jason Robert Brown's 13. He also wrote the script for the West End production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and translated the award-nominated Amour on Broadway.

The choreography is by 2023 Olivier Award winner Matt Cole (Best Choreography for Newsies) and Jane McMurtrie. Set and costume designs are by Francis O'Connor, lighting design is by Mark Henderson, and sound design is by Tom Marshall. The casting director is Ginny Schiller and musical direction is by Steve Ridley.