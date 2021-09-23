Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Rose Theatre Kingston

Amelia Kinu Muus and Stanton Wright will star as Bella and Beast respectively in a new version of Beauty and the Beast by Ciaran McConville, with music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer, opening at Rose Theatre from 3 December, with a press night on 10 December. They will be joined by Daniel Goode as René / Heureux, Paula James as Marguerite / Rousette and Oliver Senton as Francesco, and. Beauty and the Beast is directed by Lucy Morrell.

The cast is completed by a young company comprised of Rose Youth Theatre members including Amelie Abbott, Nosike Akinniboson, Georgia Anderson, Emily Baldwin, Jack Bartlett, Rory Brandreth McConnachie, Joey Burke, Cecily Cleave, Annie Coles, Rosa Cowper, Akira Dias Nagahwatte, Joshua Fernandes, Ronnie Flynn, Alexander Forster, Eva Gough, Isla Griffiths, Hannah Grigg, Cameron Hardcastle, Tom Hardman, Rhianna Jackson, Trisha Kashyap, Neri Keshet, Rebeca Lanaway Gonzalez, Amy Lawrence, Jemima Leason, Lily Licorish, Breanna Merritt, Phoebe Morley, Chloe Nichols, Sophie O'Hare, Alessia Perugi, Cathra Plant, Eva Rouse, Amelie Scott, Ellie Searl, Holly Slade, Maximilian Strain, Christina Taylor, Jacob Towey, Amelie Tu, Tait Walsingham, Ren Walsingham, Amber Westgate, Nathaniel Williams, Megan Wilson and Leah Wingfield.

Rose Youth Theatre is one of the largest youth theatres in the country, offering over 1,000 participants training, careers advice and the opportunity to take part in productions alongside professionals.

Amelia Kinu Muus grew up in Vienna, Austria with professional credits including Der Teufel Im Spiegel (Servus TV), Rosalia in West Side Story and June in Chicago both at Musikfestival Steyr. Stanton Wright has appeared as Dorian in Pictures of Dorian Gray (Jermyn St Theatre), Florizel in The Winter's Tale (National Theatre) and Ronnie Lane in All or Nothing (West End and UK tour). He also appeared in The Kite Runner (UK Tour). Oliver Senton has appeared in Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Apollo & UK Tour), Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (Olivier award 2016), Mamma Mia! (Prince of Wales Theatre) and All's Well that Ends Well (RSC Gielgud/Swan, Stratford). Paula James's credits include Gin Craze! (Royal & Derngate Theatre), Henry V, A Christmas Carol, Thy Eternal Summer, Love's Labour's Lost, Robin Hood, Julius Caesar (Guildford Shakespeare Company), The Odyssey (Jermyn Street Theatre), The Snow Queen (Park Theatre) and Honour (Royal Court/Angry Bear Scratches). Daniel Goode's theatre credits include A Christmas Carol, Treasure Island, The Second Mrs Tanqueray, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Alice in Winterland (Rose Theatre, Kingston), The Taming of the Shrew, The Phoenician Women, Julius Caesar (RSC), Hamlet (Peter Hall Company) and Chicago (West End).

On her eighteenth birthday, Bella learns that her father is the victim of a terrible curse. She sets out across the mountains to a mysterious valley, determined to face the Beast who condemned her father. In a race to learn the truth, Bella must question everything she's been told in order to find humanity in the strangest of places.

One of the oldest fairy tales, Beauty and the Beast is about the power of youth seeing beyond prejudice. In this new version written by Ciaran McConville (The Snow Queen), with music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer (Hansel and Gretel) and directed by Lucy Morrell (Treasure Island), experience this beloved story as you've never seen it before, with songs, heart-warming characters and a touch of magic!

Beauty and the Beast has set design by Frankie Bradshaw, costume design by Peter Todd and sound design by George Dennis. The Associate Director and Voice and Dialect Coach is Josh Mathieson, Choreographer is Aimee Leigh, the composer Eamonn O'Dwyer is Musical Director and the Associate Musical Director is Jody Robinson Casting is by Lucy Jenkins CDG and Sooki McShane CDG.