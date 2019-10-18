Full Cast Confirmed For the Return Of LA CLIQUE

La Clique, the Olivier Award-winning spectacular which blazed a trail for contemporary cabaret-variety and breathed new life into Spiegeltent performance, today confirms the full cast for its first West End run in over a decade including a host of showstopping new acts.

The show's groundbreaking impresario David Bates will take to the stage for the first time ever as band leader and pianist of brand-new live ensemble La Clique Palace Orkestra which also features the astounding vocals of Kelly Wolfgramm.

Together they will provide a sizzling soundtrack for a line-up which oozes charisma and stands poised to unleash an explosion of breath-taking talents, presided over by MC Bernie Dieter, the side-splitting singing seductress and mistress of acclaimed Kabarett Little Death Club who performs until December 7 before handing the reigns to Australian stage and screen star and virtuoso songstress Virginia Gay.

The cast of first-class circus, cabaret and sideshow performers includes world famous fire-breather and sword-swallower Heather Holliday, whose career has seen her travel from the sideshow mecca of Coney Island to such circus spectaculars as Limbo and La Clique Noel.

Other acts confirmed include gentleman juggler Florian Brookes (Black Cat Cabaret), jaw-dropping acrobat Jamie Swan performing La Clique's celebrated 'Bath Boy' routine, Cyr Wheel phenomenon Charlie Wheeller (Barely Methodical Troupe), sensational aerialists Zoe Marshall and Lydia Norman, and the totally unique gymnast, contortionist, dancer and cabaret sensation David Pereira (The Kaye Hole).

Sexy, funny and dangerous, La Clique combines spectacular performance, decadent humour, speakeasy glamour, thrillingly atmospheric live music, and a genuine sense of adventure, anarchy and creative exploration to create a night of live entertainment like no other.

La Clique is produced in London by Underbelly, David Bates and Spiegeltent International.

David Bates comments of La Clique's return to London: "The Olivier Award-winning little show that launched 1,000 imitations returns to the scene of the crime this winter, a mere 50 feet from where it took the West End by storm at the Hippodrome in 2008. As the original producer of La Clique I am extremely excited to be returning to where adult variety became 'legit' and entered the 'mainstream,' all the while, teetering on the edge of the ledge it created, continuing to raise the bar, before leaping off! La Clique returns with the hottest live band, kick-arse new acts and more sass than ever! Plus, yes, even bath-boy is back! The greatest thrill for me is to be back in the West End - at Christmas, with a new show that defies description...sexy, funny, dangerous! La Clique remains the original and the best!"

Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, Directors, Underbelly said: "The original, the biggest, the best of the best is back in London. We couldn't be happier to welcome La Clique to Underbelly's Christmas in Leicester Square and the incomparable Leicester Square Spiegeltent 10 years after it exploded into London's west end and set the cabaret world on fire. Audiences are once again going to be enraptured and astonished and 100% entertained by the world leading acts of La Clique."

Cllr Iain Bott, Cabinet Member for Sports, Culture and Community, Westminster City Council said: "We are pleased to be working with Underbelly to deliver Christmas in Leicester Square which is a highlight of the West End's festive calendar. The addition of La Clique will further enhance the Square's unrivalled reputation as the home of UK entertainment, whilst the event's Winter Windows scheme offers our younger residents a fantastic opportunity to showcase their talents in an iconic location.''

Christmas in Leicester Square is produced by Underbelly on behalf of Westminster Council and returns for a fourth year this winter. One of London's most iconic locations will once again be transformed into a festive fun land with something for all ages. In addition to a stellar line-up of entertainment, the pop-up festival will play host to a Santa's Grotto, Winter Windows and a beautiful European-style Christmas market offering gifts, food and drinks.





