Full Cast Announced for The Show Must Go Online's DOCTOR FAUSTUS

OneOff and two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, today announced the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of Doctor Faustus by Christopher Marlowe. This is the third instalment in their Month of Marlowe series, preceded by Edward II (9 June) and Dido Queen of Carthage (16 June) and followed by the Marlowe Lives Cabaret (30 June).

A classic tale of the quest for power, Doctor Faustus will be live on Wednesday 23 June at 7pm BST, and available on catch-up thereafter. The Show Must Go Online's Month of Marlowe comes after the collective performed the entirety of William Shakespeare's First Folio in weekly livestreamed readings over 36 consecutive weeks last year.

Fergus Rattigan (he/him) and Emily Ingram (she/they) codirect, with a cast of Alice D Bloomer as Cornelius/Pope/Ensemble, Lisa Hill Corley as Good Angel/Ensemble, Yaiza Freire-Bernat as Evil Angel/Emperor/Ensemble, Gah-Kai Leung as First Scholar/Ensemble, Mark McMinn as Mephistophilis, Andrew Mockler as Faustus, Eleanor Neylon as Lucifer/Knight/Ensemble, Lindsey Row-Heyveld as Valdes/Ensemble, John Spilsbury as Second Scholar/Ensemble, Eleanor Wilkinson (she/her) as Wagner, Natalie Winter as Third Scholar/Ensemble, with swings Rachael Bellis and Nat Kennedy (they/them).

The production is supported by Alexandra Kataigida as Stage Manager, Tamara Ritthaler as Associate Producer, Green and Gray as Sound Designer, and Shona Struthers as Sound Operator. Emily Ingram (she/they) is also the Month of Marlowe Curator.

Access to the Month of Marlowe is available via Eventbrite or Patreonon a one-time pay-what-you-can basis starting at £1+fees with a recommended contribution of £20 (£5 per production).

The cast have worked with Sirrah Sisters, Shakespeare Republic, Shakespeare on the Sound, Brave Spirits Theatre, Crew of Patches, Southwark Playhouse, Arcola Theatre, King's Head Theatre, Rhum and Clay, Gecko Theatre, Ragged Foils, Aequitas Theatre, Pan Theatrical, The CW, Assassin's Creed, and more.

The complete First Folio series, and the Pop Shakespeare Series, can all be found here (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBFO-wpdFFypTYtKyK7CEBCBgFZtRmL0z)

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to join the Patreon membership, which helps to fund the profit share, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline/