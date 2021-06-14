Full Cast Announced for DIDO QUEEN OF CARTHAGE Presented by The Show Must Go Online

OneOff and two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, today announced the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of Dido Queen of Carthage by Christopher Marlowe. This is the second instalment in their Month of Marlowe series, preceded by Edward II (9 June) and followed by Doctor Faustus (23 June) and Marlowe Lives Cabaret (30 June).

Presenting a classical epic with a modern understanding, Dido Queen of Carthage will be live on Wednesday 16 June at 7pm BST, and available on catch-up thereafter. The Show Must Go Online's Month of Marlowe comes after the collective performed the entirety of William Shakespeare's First Folio in weekly livestreamed readings over 36 consecutive weeks last year.

Amelia Parillon (she/her) directs, with a cast of Fred Arnot as Achates, Samuel Nunes de Souza as Iarbus, Angel Dumapias as Nurse, Michael Eriera as Jupiter/Ensemble, Sian Eleanor Green as Ascanius, Sojourner Hazelwood-Connell (she/they) as Dido, Chi-Chi Onuah as Anna, Ally Poole as Ganymede/Sergestus, Judith Quin as Cupid, Meredith Stephens as Venus/Ensemble, Tamara Theisen as Ilioneus, Timothy Weston as Aeneas, Simon Willshire as Cloanthus, with swings Rachel Chung (they/she) also playing Juno and Danielle Farrow also playing Mercury.

The production is supported by Andrew Pawarroo (he/him) as Associate Producer, Honey Gabriel (she/her) as Associate Director, Adam Gibson (he/him) as Sound Designer, and Emily Ingram (she/they) as Month of Marlowe Curator.

Access to the Month of Marlowe is available via Eventbrite or Patreon on a one-time pay-what-you-can basis starting at £1+fees with a recommended contribution of £20 (£5 per production).

The cast have worked with Sydney's Shakespeare By The Sea, the Cambridge Shakespeare Festival, Shakespeare Republic, Sirrah Sisters, Shakespeare Dallas, Three-Inch Fools, Future Fringe Festival with The Pleasance, SchauSpielHaus Hamburg, Kitchen Theatre, Bill Kenwright Ltd, The Assembly Theatre, Leith Theatre, Some Kind of Theatre, Sun & Moon Theatre, on the West End, and more.

The complete First Folio series, and the Pop Shakespeare Series, can all be found here (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBFO-wpdFFypTYtKyK7CEBCBgFZtRmL0z)

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to join the Patreon membership, which helps to fund the profit share, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline/