Full Cast Announced for CINDERELLA Pantomime at Richmond Theatre

Today, Richmond Theatre announced the full cast for their 2021 pantomime, Cinderella which runs from Friday 3 December 2021 - Sunday 2 January 2022.

Taking the titular role of Cinderella is Oonagh Cox with Richmond-local Rosemary Ashe as Fairy Godmother. They will be joining the previously announced Anton Du Beke, who is making his panto debut as Buttons. Appearing for the first time in character, the cast assembled at Richmond Theatre with shire horses and carriage to the excitement of Richmond Locals who gathered to watch.

Completing the cast is: David Dale and Bobby Delaney as The Ugly Sisters, Edward Chitticks as Prince Charming and Jonny Weston as Dandini.

Best known for his role on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, King of Ballroom Anton Du Beke was most recently announced to be a judge for this year's Strictly. One of the most instantly recognisable figures in the world of Ballroom dance today, Anton is now ready to put his dancing skills to the test, at Prince Charming's Royal Ball.

West End star Rosemary Ashe is no stranger to the spotlight having played some of the most prolific roles throughout her career, including Carlotta in the original cast of Phantom of the Opera and Felicia Gabriel in The Witches of Eastwick which earnt her an Olivier Nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. A recent ArtsEd graduate, Oonagh Cox has already appeared in Jonathan O'Boyle's The Wedding Singer and Matilda the Musical and now can't wait to appear as Cinderella on Richmond Theatre's historic stage.

Across his career, panto-royalty David Dale has appeared in 23 pantomimes and directed six. He's also made countless stage and TV appearances including a national tour of The Rocky Horror Show and Women Behind Bars in the West End. Bobby Delaney has appeared in The History Boys at Chichester Festival Hall and multiple

pantomimes including Cinderella alongside Edward Chitticks, who has extensive experience touring the country with the likes of 9-5 and Hairspray. Italia Conti graduate Jonny Weston is a production vocalist and starred in the UK tour of Sleeping Beauty.



Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients audiences expect, Cinderella is a laugh-out-loud comedy, with stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses. Join Cinderella as she goes from rags to riches, outwits her wicked sisters and meets her dashing Prince Charming.

The clock is ticking! With further casting to be announced don't miss your chance to see Cinderella, the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes. Book your tickets to the Ball today!

Performance Details:

Cinderella

at Richmond Theatre

Little Green

TW9 1QJ

Friday 3 December 2021 - Sunday 2 January 2022

Signed Performance: 14 December at 7pm

Relaxed Performance: 16 December at 1pm

Audio Described Performance: 16 December at 1pm

Click here for full listings

Tickets from: 13*

Click here to buy tickets for the relaxed performance