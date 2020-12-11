Full Cast Announced For New Musical ST ANNE COMES HOME

Willow Walk Productions today announce the full cast for new musical St. Anne Comes Home written and composed by Jack Miles, which returns to the Actors' Church, following a sell-out run this summer. Martha Geelan directs Jordan Castle (James) and Rebecca McKinnis (Bridget) who reprise their roles, and Dan Buckley (Russell) who joins the company. The production runs at the Actors' Church, as a part of Iris Theatre's Winter Season, from 8 February until 14 February.

London can be lonely. But on the steps of St. Anne's Church, two people strike up an unlikely friendship. James has spent years running away from his problems, while Bridget is trapped by hers. Told through original folk music, St. Anne Comes Home is a story about community, fear and forgiveness, that explores how reaching out might help us find our way.

St. Anne Comes Home will be staged in a Covid safe environment following government advice and adhering to social distancing guidelines. For a full list of measures in place, please visit www.iristheatre.com

Jack Miles is a writer and composer. His credits include The Problem with Fletcher Mott (Drayton Arms Theatre) and Adeline (Edinburgh Festival Fringe).

Dan Buckley plays Russell. His theatre credits include Fiver (Southwark Playhouse, Crazy Coqs), Eugenius! (The Other Palace/London Palladium), Dead Simple (Mill at Sonning Theatre), Sweeney Todd (Derby Theatre / Mercury Theatre), Christie in Love (Kings Head Theatre), The Three Little Pigs (Sydney Opera House/Palace Theatre), LARDO (Old Red Lion Theatre), The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre), Loserville (Garrick Theatre/West Yorkshire Playhouse), and Lord of the Flies and Spring Awakening (UK tours).

Jordan Castle returns to the company to play James. Other theatre credits include The Pirate Queen (London Coliseum), The Light in the Piazza (Royal Festival Hall London/LA Opera/Chicago Lyric Opera), and Cats and 21 Chump Street (international tours).

Rebecca McKinnis returns to the company to play Bridget. Other theatre credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre), Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Playhouse Theatre), A Small Family Business (National Theatre), Viva Forever (Piccadilly Theatre), Les Misérables, Taboo (UK tours), We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre), Fat Pig (Trafalgar Studios), Three Hours After Marriage (Union Theatre), Mamma Mia! (Prince of Wales Theatre) and Starting Here Starting Now (Upstairs at the Gatehouse). Television credits include The Sound of Music Live; and for film, Beauty and the Beast.

Martha Geelan's credits as a director include Macbeth, The Tempest, Romeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night (UK & international tours), The Psychosocial Gathering, The Librarians (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Wolf (The Bunker Theatre), Spring Awakening: The Musical, Love and Money (Norwich Theatre), Our New Girl (Park Theatre), Between the Sheets, Potato Salad, When I Wake (Waterloo East Theatre) and As You Might Like It (Rosemary Branch Theatre). As Associate Director her credits include Fiddler on the Roof (Playhouse Theatre/Menier Chocolate Factory), Love in Idleness (Apollo Theatre/Menier Chocolate Factory), The Bridges of Madison County (Menier Chocolate Factory), Agnes Colander (Theatre Royal Bath). Other credits as Associate/Assistant Director include: Indecent, The Lie, She Loves Me (Menier Chocolate Factory), God of Carnage (Theatre Royal Bath), Top Hat, Thoroughly Modern Millie, West Side Story (Kilworth House Theatre) and The Patriotic Traitor (Park Theatre).

Joe Beighton is Musical Supervisor. His credits as Musical Supervisor include SIX the Musical (UK tours, West End - for which he was nominated for the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music, Broadway, Chicago - for which he won the Jeff Award for Musical Direction, Sydney Opera House, NCL Cruise Ships), and 42 Balloons Workshop (The Other Palace Studio). As MD, his credits include Southern Belles (Kings Head London), Cinderella (Civil Theatre Chelmsford), Luke Bayer in Concert (Live at Zedel), Spring Awakening (Greenside Venues, Edinburgh), and Janie Dee 'Off the Record' (Live at Zedel).

Charlie Smith is Sound Designer. He is the Associate Sound Designer for SIX the Musical (West End, UK tour, Broadway, Chicago, Sydney Opera House, NCL Cruise Ships) and Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre). As Head of Sound, his credits include Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour (National, International Tours and West End), Flowers For Mrs Harris, This is My Family (Chichester Festival Theatre) Kiss Me Kate, Wizard of Oz (Sheffield Crucible Theatre), Shipwreck (Almeida Theatre), and Oh What A Lovely War (UK tour). His Sound Design credits include Lipstick (Southwark Playhouse), Merrily We Roll Along, Fiddler on the Roof, Blood Wedding (Silk Street Theatre), Running on Empty (UK Tour), and L'enfant prodigue / Francesca di Foix (Barbican).

Performances run 8 - 14 February 2021.

Box Office: https://iristheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873616143/events/128289767