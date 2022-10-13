Full Cast Announced For Christmas Panto GOLDILOCKS

The Epstein Theatre's pantomime, Goldilocks And The Three Bears was officially launched today at a special breakfast event, complete with bowls of porridge, at the Hanover Street venue.

Audiences are in for a tasty treat that's 'just right' this Christmastime with the announcement of the full cast in a eye-popping production.

The spectacular show from leading panto producers Regal Entertainments promises Liverpool audiences madcap comedy capers and all the fun of the circus - including circus skills and stunts performed by cast members.

The panto played at the Epstein's sister venue St Helens Theatre Royal during Christmas 2021, breaking Box Office records with five-star reviews.

Goldilocks And The Three Bears will run for three weeks at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre from Friday 9 December 2022 to Sunday 1 January 2023. Tickets are on sale now starting from £18.

The show has now been officially launched to play in Liverpool and the full cast was revealed today (Thursday 13 October) at a special breakfast event at the Epstein Theatre with special guests and media in attendance.

Two lead acts previously announced were Hollyoaks actor David Tag, who won over audiences when the show was staged in St Helens, he will reprise his role as The Ringmaster. He is joined by Dame Mama G from Britain's Got Talent.

Also returning in the cast are the wonderful Olivia Sloyan as Goldilocks, local superstar Timothy Lucas as the evil Baron Von Vippenall who is currently starring in the UK tour of Blood Brothers and introducing the hilarious Brandon McCaffrey as Silly Billy.

Also starring are Katy Mac as Baby Bear, Benjamin Keith as Daddy Bear, and Hannah Riley as Mummy Bear.

Theatregoers are guaranteed "the greatest show on earth". The circus comes to town with Regal Entertainments' magical pantomime, Goldilocks And The Three Bears. It promises to be just right with its mix of unbelievable circus tricks, madcap comedy capers, Regal's high production values, and a smash-hit selection of chart hits to sing and dance along to.

Audiences are invited to join Goldilocks this festive season who, with the help of the Three Bears, tries to save her Big Top from a rival circus owner!

David Tag is most well-known for his long-standing role as Sylver McQueen in award-winning Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. Since 2018, the Manchester-born actor has graced our screens in one of the show's central families and has been involved in a number of hard-hitting storylines covering a wide variety of current topics.

David Tag commented: "I had such a wonderful time playing The Ringmaster in this new Goldilocks panto at St Helens Theatre Royal, that when the opportunity came along to step back into the role this time at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre I just couldn't say no. It was a fantastic experience and a real highlight seeing the audience reaction right there, in front of you - it's instant and so uplifting. I look forward to seeing everyone this Christmas for circus fun and games in Liverpool."

The creative team includes producer Chantelle Nolan, director Olivia Sloyan, musical supervisor Callum Clarke, choreography by Nazene Langfield, and written by Reece Sibbald.

Regal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph added: "We knew last Christmas that we had something special with Goldilocks And The Three Bears. Audiences totally embraced this new storyline with its exciting and fun circus theme - so we knew that we just had to bring it back. Now Liverpool audiences have the chance to enjoy this fantastic family panto at the most wonderful time of the year."

The new management team at the helm of The Epstein Theatre is Epstein Entertainments Ltd, a joint venture between Liverpool producers Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director; Chantelle Nolan, Artistic and Operations Director; andRegal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph. Anthony Proctor recently started in his post as Theatre Manager and Programmer.

For more details check out www.epsteintheatre.co.uk.