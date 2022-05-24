Full Cast Announced For Almeida Theatre's PATRIOTS

Joining the previously announced Tom Hollander, Will Keen, Yolanda Kettle and Luke Thallon are Matt Concannon, Stephen Fewell, Ronald Guttman, Aoife Hinds, Sean Kingsley, Paul Kynman, Jessica Temple and Jamael Westman.

The production, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold, opens on Tuesday 12 July, with previews from Saturday 2 July, and runs until Saturday 20 August.

Tickets go on sale to Patrons, Bronze, Silver & Gold Friends on Tuesday 24 May 12pm; Almeida Friends on Thursday 26 May 12pm; and to general public on Monday 30 May 12pm.

Director: Rupert Goold; Set Designer: Miriam Buether; Co-Costume Designers: Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether; Lighting Designer: Jack Knowles; Sound Designer and Composer: Adam Cork; Casting Director: Robert Sterne

Saturday 2 July - Saturday 20 August 2022

Press night: Tuesday 12 July 7pm

1991. The Fall of the Soviet Union.

With the dawning of a new Russia, there are winners and losers, and today's patriot can fast become tomorrow's traitor.

As a new generation of oligarchs fights to seize control, Patriots follows billionaire businessman Boris Berezovsky from the president's inner circle to public enemy number one.

BAFTA-winning actor Tom Hollander (The Night Manager; Travesties) plays Berezovsky, the 'kingmaker' behind Vladimir Putin. A new play from Peter Morgan (The Crown; The Audience; Frost/Nixon) and directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold (Ink; Albion; Spring Awakening), Patriots is an unflinching story of ambition and the dangers of loyalty and love.

Patriots is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.