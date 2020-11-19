Fringe Theatre Returns To Coventry's Albany Theatre

There's no need to wait until May for culture in Coventry! Proforca Theatre Company return to the Albany Theatre Studio after Lockdown with AAAAA (FiveA), a brand new piece of theatre which will be performed for one night only in Coventry as part of its London premiere in 2021.

In order to re-capture the mystery, tension, and anticipation of the return of live fringe theatre, no further details about the production will be released before performances commence.

Audiences will experience a brand new brave piece of dynamic, emotionally charged fringe theatre storytelling from some of London's most exciting new fringe theatre writers with links to the city of Coventry, and an award nominated, critically acclaimed production team where no two performances will be the same.

NOW ON SALE! This show is specially produced for a socially distanced audience with all safety guidelines in place. The Albany is a safe environment to enjoy a night out at the theatre.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You