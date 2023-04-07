Fringe Hit SHEWOLVES Will Embark on Spring Tour

After a hit run at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, SHEWOLVES embarks on a spring tour of theatres, schools, and community venues, from 14 April - 22 May. Named one of The Stage's 'Best shows of 2022', SHEWOLVES is written by Sarah Middleton and directed by Hannah Stone.

Armed with a backpack full of Pop-tarts, Priya and Lou embark on a covert expedition into the wild. They want to fight back against the climate crises and make real change, but when the wilderness closes in around them, first they have to overcome their differences and make their voices heard.

Somewhere between Booksmart, Little Miss Sunshine and Thelma & Louise, SHEWOLVES is a funny and empowering play about forging friendships when you're a bit weird, the power of hope and the underestimated smartness of teens.

SHEWOLVES tours to London, Derby, Nottingham, Settle, Leeds, Harlow, Portsmouth, Petersfield, Corsham, Richmond, Hull, Bradford, Keswick, Prescot, Bristol, Bury St Edmunds, Nottingham and Norwich.

Alongside the Spring Tour, SHEWOLVES Productions are encouraging young women and non-binary people (trans-inclusive) to join the WOLFPACK, and explore ideas that matter to them with sessions teaching a range of artistic skills in partnership with seven venues across the tour: Déda, Nottingham Playhouse, Chapel FM, Hull Truck, Kala Sangam, Shakespeare North Playhouse, and Royal and Derngate. The WOLFPACK will then perform their response piece at participating venues as curtain-raisers for the main tour.

Tour Dates

April

Dugdale Arts Centre, London - 14th April

Greenwich Theatre, London - 16th April

Derby High School, Derby - 18th April

Déda, Derby - 19th April

Nottingham Playhouse, Nottingham - 20th April

Richard Whiteley Theatre, Giggleswick - 26th April

Chapel FM, Leeds - 27th - 28th April

Harlow Playhouse, Harlow - 29th April

May

Guildhall Portsmouth, Portsmouth - 2nd May

Bedales Theatre, Petersfield - 4th May

Pound Arts, Corsham - 5th May

Georgian Theatre Royal, Richmond - 9th May

Brookfield School, Poulton-le-Flyde - 10th May

Hull Truck, Hull - 11th May

Kala Sangam, Bradford - 12th May

Theatre by the Lake, Keswick - 13th May

Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot - 14th May

Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol - 14th May

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, Bury St Edmunds - 18th May

Royal and Derngate, Northampton - 19th May

Norwich Theatre, Norwich - 22nd May