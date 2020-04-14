Frantic Assembly Launch Frantic Digital

World leaders in devising and collaborative theatre, Frantic Assembly has launched a new virtual resource, Frantic Digital, which will give audiences exclusive insight into the creation of some of the company's most iconic productions, including Beautiful Burnout, Lovesong, Othello and Things I Know to be True.

The influential theatre company has inspired thousands of young theatre makers over the last 25 years and helped transform the language of British theatre with the Frantic Method. In response to the current lockdown, Frantic Assembly will release a series of videos each week based on a different production, that will enable people, of any age all over the UK and abroad, to engage with Frantic Assembly's work, through creative challenges, practical warm-ups and deep dives into how shows were made.

Each week, Scott Graham, co-founder and Artistic Director of Frantic Assembly will reconnect with performers, actors, writers and creative practitioners for Frantic Flashbacks, videos which will share insights into the creative and rehearsal process. Frantic Flashbacks will combine specially recorded conversations with former cast members and the creative team, with never-before seen rehearsal footage and archive production material.

Audiences will be invited to take part in different creative challenges in Frantic Create. Led by Scott Graham and Frantic Associates, these weekly challenges will involve everything from creating your own boxing-inspired choreography to rewriting Shakespeare.

Frantic Associates Simon Pittman and Sophie Shaw, will lead warm-ups inspired by the rehearsal process of that week's production in Warm Up With Us.

Last month, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Frantic Assembly's touring production I Think We Are Alone, which formed the centrepiece of their 25th anniversary programme along with their Learn and Train activity, were paused. Frantic Digital will enable the company and its audiences to stay connected during the current lockdown and continue to share skills and collaborate.

Scott Graham, co-founder and Artistic Director of Frantic Assembly says:

"The need for connection is even greater in these strange times but Frantic Digital looks beyond our current situation. We are creating meaningful ways for people to connect with the work and the processes behind it, for us to help unlock creativity in artists, teachers and students, empowering each to find their voice. The ambition is beyond a retrospective and ultimately aims to find new creative outlets for Frantic Assembly."

Frantic Digital: Weeks 1 -4

Week 1: Beautiful Burnout

Frantic Flashback

Scott Graham will take you through how the boxing choreography for Beautiful Burnout was created and the stages of development and training the actors underwent. The film features unseen rehearsal footage as well as archive production material.

Warm Up With Us

Simon Pittman leads a vigorous warm up inspired by the rehearsal process of Beautiful Burnout.

Frantic Creative

Frantic Associate Simon Pittman leads a practical task, challenging you to create choreography based on the physicality of boxing.

Frantic Flashback interview

Scott Graham chats to performer and Frantic Assembly practitioner Maggie Ann Bain about her experience in Beautiful Burnout.

Week 2: Lovesong

Frantic Flashback

Scott Graham talks through the genesis and development of this collaboration with writer Abi Morgan. Lovesong is about a relationship in its final moments, as a couple look back over their life together. Scott focusses on the significance of a particular physical section of the play where their memories and the present come crashing together. The film features unseen rehearsal footage as well as archive production material.

Warm Up With Us

Frantic Associate Sophie Shaw leads a gentle, stretchy warm-up, which was used in the Lovesong rehearsal process.

Frantic Creative

Simon Pittman sets a creative task inspired by a scene from Lovesong.

Frantic Flashback interview

Scott Graham chats to actor Ed Bennett about his role and experience performing in Lovesong.

Week 3: Othello

Further details to be released on Monday 20 April

Week 4: Things I Know To Be True

Further details to be released on Monday 27 April

Frantic Digital's programme for May and June will be announced shortly.

For further information visit: https://www.franticassembly.co.uk/frantic-digital





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You