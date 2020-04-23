Francesca Millican-Slater Presents STORIES TO TELL FOR WHEN YOU STAY AT HOME Podcast

Acclaimed theatre artist Francesca Millican-Slater returns with an offshoot of her hit Edinburgh Fringe show turned podcast Stories to Tell in the Middle of the Night with a very special set of stories that are about now. When we are all staying at home. They are stories of the every person, living in lockdown, glimpses into windows, from a safe audio distance of course.

* * * * 'It's a smoke-ring sort of a voice that she puts to superb use in Stories to Tell in the Middle of the Night.'

The Stage on Stories to Tell in the Middle of the Night, the theatre show

It is strange times, we all know that, oddly familiar yet completely unknown. These are stories for adults, while they tidy up, do the washing up, sit very still, try to get some sleep.... They are recorded in lockdown, created in a homemade recording studio made from duvets and light fittings.

Collaborating with new podcast producers She Wants a Dog Francesca wants to offer you some comfort, a bedtime story, a support act to your afternoon nap, a voice in your ear. Stories to Tell While You Stay at Home.

You can listen by searching 'Stories to Tell in The Middle of the Night' in all your normal podcast places including Apple podcasts and Spotify, or you can listen via the website: https://www.storiestotellinthemiddleofthenight.com





