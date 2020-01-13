Four-Legged Opera Star Will Take The Grand Theatre Stage in LA BOHEME

After a search for the next four legged star of the stage, Missy an 8 year old poodle- spitz crossbreed has been cast as Musetta's dog in LA BOHEME, when it arrives at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Sunday 26 January 2020.

The opera will feature local canine Missy and will mark the very first time she has performed at the theatre.

Award-winning opera director and producer Ellen Kent said: "People say never work with children or animals, but I love to do both. The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit. Since then we've had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a 6ft wingspan on stage.

"Many years ago, when we last did LA BOHEME, and asked local people to volunteer their pets it was a huge success. We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners! We're a nation of animal lovers after all."

Ellen Kent brings one of the most romantic operas ever written to the stage in her new tour, traditionally staged featuring beautiful sets and costumes. The set reflects the Bohemian art of the period and will include a brass band, snow effects and a full choir and orchestra. Performed in the traditional Italian with English surtitles.

Tickets for LA BOHEME on Sunday 26 January 2020 are now on sale at grandtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or by visiting the Lichfield Street Box Office in person.





