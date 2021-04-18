Former Royal Ballet Choreographer Liam Scarlett Dies at 35

Liam Scarlett, former Royal Ballet choreographer, has died at 35. Scarlett departed the Royal Ballet last year after allegations of sexual misconduct.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Liam Scarlett's death," The Royal Opera House tweeted. "Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very sad time."

Scarlett was The Royal Ballet's Artist in Residence. His works for The Royal Ballet include Despite, Vayamos al Diablo, Consolations and Liebestraum (nominated for a Critics' Circle Award), Asphodel Meadows (nominated for a South Bank Award and an Olivier Award, and winner of a Critics' Circle National Dance Award), Sweet Violets, 'Diana and Actaeon' in Metamorphosis: Titian 2012, Hansel and Gretel, Jubilee pas de deux (in celebration of HM The Queen's Diamond Jubilee), The Age of Anxiety, Summertime, Frankenstein (a co-production with San Francisco Ballet) and Symphonic Dances. In the 2017/18 Season he produced a new production of Swan Lake for The Royal Ballet. Liam Scarlett's position with The Royal Ballet ended in March 2020.

Scarlett was born in Ipswich and trained at the Linda Shipton School of Dancing before joining The Royal Ballet School, White Lodge. While at the School he won both the Kenneth MacMillan and Ursula Moreton Choreographic Awards, and was the first recipient of the De Valois Trust Fund Choreographers' Award. He graduated into The Royal Ballet in 2005, promoted to First Artist in 2008. He retired as a dancer in 2012, that year becoming The Royal Ballet's first Artist in Residence.

Scarlett's work for other companies includes No Man's Land (English National Ballet), Gargoyles and Funérailles (New York City Ballet), With a Chance of Rain (American Ballet Theatre), Vespertine, The Firebird and Carmen (Norweign National Ballet), A Misummer Night's Dream (Royal New Zealand Ballet and Queensland Ballet), Viscera and Euphotic (Miami City Ballet), Hummingbird (San Francisco Ballet), Promenade Sentimentale (K-Ballet), Serpent (BalletBoyz: The Talent) and Hinterland and Indigo Children (Ballet Black). In 2016 he was appointed Artistic Associate at Queensland Ballet.