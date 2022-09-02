Florence Espeut-Nickless' DESTINY Heads on Tour This Autumn

Fresh from an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, DESTINY by Florence Espeut-Nickless (The Odyssey, National Theatre Public Arts programme) now embarks on a UK tour. Written and performed by Espeut-Nickless', the monologue follows the story of a teenage girl growing up on a rural council estate. After a big night out takes a turn for the worst, Destiny's life spirals out of control as she desperately tries to learn how to love and be loved.

Directed by Jesse Jones, founding member of award-winning company The Wardrobe Ensemble with dramaturgical support from Obie-award winning writer, director, performer and theatre-maker, Tim Crouch, the show explores hard-hitting themes of sexual abuse and misuse of power. With a pumping RnB playlist and dry West Country wit, DESTINY tells a powerful story in an emotional and striking way made more intense for the vulnerability of Espeut-Nickless' storytelling.

Destiny dreams big. She dreams glamour. She's gonna be an MTV Base backing dancer, you watch. If J-Lo can make it outta the Bronx then Destiny can make it off the Hill Rise estate in Chippenham. She's fearless, ferocious and up for the fight (she's had to be). Born below the breadline, she's desperate to see beyond the neighbourhood and find hope in hopelessness.

Florence Espeut-Nickless comments, I grew up on a council estate in Chippenham in the noughties. DESTINY is inspired by mine and my mate's experiences in that place and time, by the challenges we faced, the systems we had to fight against, the dreams we lost, and the ones we desperately held onto. It's ultimately a celebration of working class resilience, drive and determination, of fighting against our destiny and reaching for the mf stars!

DESTINY was a recipient of The Pleasance's 2021 National Partnerships Award with Bristol Old Vic FERMENT and was shortlisted for Theatre West's Write On Women Award. It has been developed with support from Tobacco Factory Theatres, Bristol Old Vic FERMENT, Pound Arts, Strike a Light, The Pleasance, Tim Crouch, Wiltshire Creative, Natural Theatre, Paper Arts, Theatre Bristol, Hawkwood College, Gane Trust, Pentabus and Wild Child.

The UK Tour of DESTINY is funded by Arts Council England and presented in partnership with Tender to support and train their team around the issue of Domestic abuse and sexual violence in the lives of young people. Tender are the only UK charity focused solely on preventing domestic abuse amongst young people: providing a safe and playful space in which they can engage with sensitive topics from a safe distance and develop positive social skills.

Tour Dates

22nd September The Egg, Bath Theatre Royal

Post show talk hosted by Laura Knight

https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/event/destiny/

24th September Trowbridge Town Hall

https://trowbridgetownhall.com/events/destiny/

29th September Robinswood School, Gloucester

https://strikealight.org.uk/2022/07/20/destiny_gl4/

1st October Lighthouse, Poole

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/

5th October The Place, Bedford

https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/destiny/

7th - 8th October Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff

https://www.chapter.org/

13th October Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford

https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/destiny

18th October Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

https://www.sjt.uk.com/event/1425/destiny

20th October Brewery Arts, Kendal

https://www.breweryarts.co.uk/

22nd October Slung Low, Leeds

https://www.slunglow.org/

25th October Harrogate Theatre

https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Destiny

27th October Croscombe Village Hall, Somerset

http://croscombevillagehall.org.uk/

29th October The Dukes, Lancaster

https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/destiny

31st October Theatre By The Lake, Keswick

https://www.theatrebythelake.com/event/destiny/

2nd - 3rd November The Point, Eastleigh

https://www.thepointeastleigh.co.uk/events/destiny-nov-2022/

6th November Tolmen Centre, Cornwall

https://www.wegottickets.com/event/555266

7th November Aberystwyth Arts Centre

https://www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk/theatre/destiny

11th - 12th November Theatre Royal Plymouth

Post show talk on 11th

https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/destiny/

15th November Mercury, Colchester

https://www.mercurytheatre.co.uk/event/destiny/

17th November Holyrood Academy, Chard

https://www.holyroodacademy.com/