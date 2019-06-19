Fleur East, Joe McElderry, Flawless and Marc Spelmann Lead Cast Of BRAVERY TO THE BELL Concerts

Music stars Fleur East and Joe McElderry are to star in Bravery To The Bell, a spectacular series of five variety shows across the UK to raise awareness and fundraise for national children's charity, Children with Cancer UK.

They will be joined by Britain's Got Talent dance group Flawless, illusionist Marc Spelmann, The X Factor's Lauren Platt, West End Aladdin star Matthew Croke, vocalist Emma King, Reading Community Gospel Choir and vocal harmony group Vadé, to perform the concerts and celebrate the release of a Children with Cancer UK fundraising charity single - Tomorrow Is A Better Day. The single is a celebratory nod to the journey children take throughout their fight against cancer, with the ringing of a symbolic bell at the end of treatment. The aim of the charity is to help more children with cancer ring the end of treatment bell.

The dates and venues for Bravery To The Bell are:

Saturday 7 September Manchester O2 Apollo with extra special guests Soul II Soul

Sunday 15 September Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sunday 22 September Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sunday 29 September Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Sunday 13 October LONDON DATE - Croydon Fairfield Halls

Children with Cancer UK is celebrating more than 30 years of raising and investing funds into vital specialist research to save children's lives and keep families together. Bravery To The Bell is the perfect opportunity to bring families together to enjoy a line-up of some of the very best entertainment in the UK, while also supporting a leading children's cancer charity.

Bravery To The Bell - staged during Cancer Awareness Month - is a two hour show of song, dance, comedy and magic... but the biggest stars in each show will be local children in remission who will get to ring a bell placed centre stage, in what will

surely be an amazing show-stopping moment. The end of treatment bell symbolises the joyful moment all children with cancer look forward to - completing their treatment and returning home to normal life with their families.

Fleur East said: 'Not only will you get an enjoyable night out but proceeds from Bravery To The Bell will go to Children with Cancer UK to enable them to continue funding research into more ways to kick cancer once and for all. I am honoured to be associated with such an amazing and worthwhile cause."

Tomorrow Is A Better Day is available now to download on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Music, with all proceeds to be donated to Children with Cancer UK. Or download the free app Bravery To The Bell available now in the app store.



Bourne Media Group's Suzanne Shaw and Laura Taylor, producers of Bravery To The Bell, are also launching a competition for members of the public to win tickets to join the cast on stage for the finale of the show to sing the charity single.

All info and further details can be found at the website: www.braverytothebell.com

And for more information about Children with Cancer UK, visit childrenwithcancer.org.uk





