Finborough Theatre Postpones THE STRAW CHAIR

Due to Covid, the previously announced January production of the English premiere of The Straw Chair has been postponed and will now play at the Finborough Theatre from 19 April - 14 May 2022. The new dates are now on sale, and all ticket holders will be refunded in full.

In a production commissioned by the Finborough Theatre, the English premiere of The Straw Chair by award-winning Scottish playwright Sue Glover opens at the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 (Press Nights: Thursday, 21 April 2022 and Friday, 22 April 2022 at 7.30pm).

Isabel, barely seventeen, is sent from Edinburgh and the life she has always known, to live with her new husband on Gaelic-speaking St Kilda, an island on the furthest edges of the Outer Hebrides, in the storm-tossed waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Struggling to adapt to island life, Isabel meets Rachel - a wild, seemingly mad woman, shunned by the local inhabitants. Over time, Isabel learns that Rachel is none other than the infamous Lady Grange, kidnapped by her husband following their bitter divorce and long imprisoned on the island. Lady Grange clings with tragic dignity to the two things she has left in the world - a consuming rage and an old straw chair.

Inspired by a true story, The Straw Chair is a modern Scottish classic, exploring liberty, marriage, madness and incarceration, and female empowerment, against the backdrop of the lost way of life of the Western Isles.

First performed in 1988 at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, in a co-production between Focus Theatre and the Traverse, and revived on an extensive Scottish tour in 2015, The Straw Chair finally receives its English premiere at the Finborough Theatre.

