Finalists Announced For ALPHA UNSIGNED UK Talent Show

New talent show Alpha Unsigned, which is on the hunt for 'the next big thing', has announced its finalists. 20 artists and musicians competed in three heats during 2021 and 2022, with eight finalists winning their heats to go to the final at Indigo O2 for the chance to win an incredible £100,000 record deal with Alpha Music & Records. A ninth wildcard finalist will be chosen by the public on social media, with the Judge's Favourite Alpha wildcard still to be announced.

All the artists have been supported and mentored through their performances by British singer and The X Factor winner Ben Haenow, who will host the final at the Indigo O2. The winner will get a fantastic record deal with Alpha Music & Records with the aim of releasing their very own album by the end of the year. Alpha Music & Records are committed to supporting their artists with invaluable mentorship and marketing through the record-making process.

The winners of heat one, who advance to the final on 30th March, are Mim Grey, a singer and musician who has performed with Paul McCartney; singer Caitlin; and Academy of Contemporary Music student Ania Prasek. Joining them at the Indigo O2 are the heat two winners: singer/songwriter Lois Morgan Gay; singer and musician Joe Taylor; and Iranian artist Gola, who was a member of Iran's first female pop group. The winners of heat three are LaMont, a versatile artist who won Pride's Got Talent 2018; and Macie Nyah, a singer whose self-penned songs talk about hot topics and female empowerment. The finalists will be competing in March for the incredible record deal alongside a ninth wildcard finalist to be chosen by the public on social media in February.

Artists submitted their entries in 2021, with the best selected for the heats. The winners of each heat and the final are chosen by a judging panel of music industry professionals and the live audience, with members of the public able to purchase tickets for this incredible evening of emerging British talent.

Creative Director Ben Forster comments, This is an unbelievable opportunity for a performer. Having been through this process before, I know how challenging the business can be. This is a giant leap for an independent artist. It will be a huge moment for the winner. I'm so proud to be playing my part in the competition and I'm very happy Alpha Music and Records are making this opportunity available to everyone.

Alpha Music and Records and Alpha Unsigned are branches of The Alpha Family, a Business Services Group enhancing business and lifestyle. Alpha is dedicated to supporting the performing arts in the UK, investing in events such as Best of the West End (Royal Albert Hall) and Sunset Boulevard (Alexandra Palace and Royal Albert Hall), and artists through their events and Music & Records label.

Director of Alpha Music and Records, Haydn Williams comments, The quality of the acts we have in the Alpha Unsigned Grand Final is incredible - and is a testament to the creative energy and vibrancy of UK developing artists. We can't wait to start working with the winner at Alpha Music & Records, helping them make the album they've always dreamed of!