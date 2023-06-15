Final Programme Revealed For Fourth Liverpool Theatre Festival In July 2023

The final four shows have been announced for this year's 11-day Liverpool Theatre Festival which takes place next month with a brand new Summer date. Tickets for all productions are now on sale.

The full programme features 18 shows spanning 24 performances throughout the festival, with genres including comedy, drama, music, opera, musical theatre, drag – and the strongest family line-up to date.

The fourth annual Liverpool Theatre Festival takes place between Thursday 20 July and Sunday 30 July 2023. Once again, it will take place outdoors at St Luke's Bombed Out Church in Liverpool city centre.

This year's Liverpool Theatre Festival is being staged in tribute to Liverpool playwright Mark Davies Markham, who sadly passed away earlier this year. Mark premiered his one-woman play 2Gorgeous4U at last year's LTF. This year the show is being staged once more in memory of Mark. Funds from the performance will be donated to charity.

In addition to 2Gorgeous4U, the further three shows completing the programme are A Night With Daniel Taylor – His Music And His Friends; Pauline Daniels – Get Me Before The Crematorium Does; and Laughterhouse Comedy – Pride Special featuring Morgan Rees and Bethany Black.

Three shows have been specially commissioned and will be premiered at Liverpool Theatre Festival. Sober Companion starring Joe McGann and Jake Norton; and children's shows The Oogy Boogy Man and Fred The Musical.

Organisers recently announced nine family shows as part of the festival which coincides with the school Summer holidays for the very first time. These include The Magic Bookmark With Mama G, Magic Gareth: Level Up!, Rubbish Romeo And Juliet, The Monkey With No Bum, Shout! The Mod Musical, Dame Fanny & Her Fabulous Friends, and The Tempest.

Shows already announced include Viva Tenori – A Celebration Of The Three Tenors; Whatever Happened To Billy Kenny; Perfectly Frank; and Locomotive For Murder: The Improvised Whodunnit.

Liverpool City Region Pride Festival takes place between 28 July and 30 July, and LTF shows have been specifically programmed on these dates to complement the weekend celebration.

This year's festival partners are Liverpool BID Company, Edge Hill University, Morecrofts Solicitors, Bill Elms Associates, Ticket Quarter, and The Harrogate Group.

This project is part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority as the lead authority. Along with Liverpool City Council and Culture Liverpool.

Liverpool Theatre Festival Producer and Artistic Director Bill Elms commented:“Announcing the final programme for Liverpool Theatre Festival is such a key milestone – and it means we can finally start the countdown to this year's exciting event. This year's festival will be particularly poignant as this time we will be without our dear friend and writer Mark Davies Markham, who was highly respected in Liverpool and beyond.

“The ethos of the festival is to provide a platform for new and emerging shows, creatives, and performers – while making live theatre accessible and affordable. We're particularly proud of biggest ever family programme since we started four years ago, including two specially commissioned children's shows which will be premiered at the festival during the school Summer holidays. We look forward to welcoming audiences of all ages to St Luke's Bombed Out Church for 11 days of excellent entertainment.”