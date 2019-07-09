Final Casting And Creative Team Announced For THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Paris, 1831. Once again as the threat of revolution looms over the city, a traveling band of players return to tell Victor Hugo's classic tale of survival, injustice, and love.

In 1482, set against the shadows of Notre Dame Cathedral, a priest and a hunchback both fall for the mysterious and beautiful Esmerelda who solely longs to find her long-lost mother. When the unhappy pair try to take matters into their own hands they set off a chain of events that no one can control.

Promptly enough, revolution sweeps over the city of Paris and the mob breaks against the walls of the cathedral. Will the hunchback find true love? Will the priest save his soul? And will it take the people of Paris to save Esmerelda?

Immerse yourself at the court of miracles and experience this enchanting production for the whole family, nestled in the tranquil gardens of St. Paul's Church. Featuring ornate costumes, catchy musical numbers, this promenade production The Hunchback of Notre Dame is not to be missed this summer!



Join the Left Bank Players as they transport you to the colourful world of mediaeval Paris brought to life in Benjamin Polya's adaptation of Victor Hugo's classic novel.

From the 2017 Off West End Offie Award Winning producers of Treasure Island.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame will run 1 August - 1 September. www.iristheatre.com





