Final Cast Set For DIRTY DANCING UK Tour

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Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage, inspired by the hit film, will once again come to life in this live show. The final casting has been set for the upcoming UK tour. The tour will come to Milton Keynes Theatre Thu 27 Aug - Sat 29 Aug 2026.

Joining Joel Benjamin as Johnny Castle, Charlie Varlet as Frances 'Baby' Houseman and Ellie Fergusson as Penny Johnson will be Lynden Edwards (Dr Jake Houseman), Taryn Sudding (Marjorie Houseman), Duncan Smith (Max Kellerman), Robert Grose (Tito Suarez), India Chadwick (Lisa Houseman), Asher Forth (Billy Kostecki), Cormac Diamond (Neil Kellerman), Matthew Lloyd Davies (Mr Schumacher) and Mimi Rodrigues-Alves (Elizabeth). They are joined by Ayron Campbell, Danielle Cato (Vivian/Ensemble), Anna Cliff, Ellie Cutler, Alexander Emery (Robbie/Ensemble), Sam Harvey (Moe/Ensemble), Danielle Huntley, Hollie-Ann Lowe, Max Mulrenan, Rowen Newsome, Mason Plews, Harvey Ray, Sienna Walker and Jody Zimmerman.

For the 2026/27 Tour, the Kellerman's Band will comprise Laura Andresen Guimaraes, Gabriel Askew, Tim Edwards, Kevin Oliver Jones and Tim Wade.

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage will be directed by Federico Bellone and choreographed by Austin Wilks.

Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

Featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', 'Hey! Baby', 'Do You Love Me?' and the heart stopping '(I've Had) The Time of My Life', the iconic show returns to the stage, previewing in Milton Keynes Theatre from 25th August 2026. Thereafter, Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage will go on to entertain audiences across the UK and Ireland until the summer of 2027.

ABOUT DIRTY DANCING

Dirty Dancing is an enduring cultural phenomenon that began with an iconic film that grossed over $214 million at the worldwide box office and subsequently launched two multiplatinum soundtrack albums, numerous #1 hit singles, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, spawned a television series, multiple competition reality shows, a prequel film, a stage production with sold-out performances around the world, a made-for-television musical adaptation, and an upcoming Lionsgate sequel film. The original film is one of Lionsgate's all-time best-selling library titles.

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