Fertile Ground Presents MYTHS & DREAMS Across the North East this October

This October, the North East of England's touring dance company, Fertile Ground, presents Myths & Dreams at Dance City, Newcastle (14 Oct), The Arts Academy, Sunderland (21 October) and The Maltings, Berwick (29 Oct), with more dates in 2022 to be announced shortly.

Combining dance, film and digital sculpture, this captivating programme features works by four of the most exciting and innovative choreographers working today, performed by a cast of emerging dancers from across the North East.

Opening the bill is Labyrinth by Artistic Co-Director Renaud Wiser. This inter-disciplinary work is inspired by the myth of the Minotaur and sees the dancers immersed in and respond to a virtual environment created by sculptor Marie Lelouche.

Also in the programme is a stage adaptation of Artistic Co-Director Malgorzata Dzierzon's film Somnium. Created during the pandemic, Somnium looks to capture and express our dreams, memories, anxieties and desires at this time of change, in a collaboration with filmmaker Filipe Alcada and composer Oliver Oates, commissioned by Dance City.

Completing the programme is Plubel by rising European choreographers Fabritia D'Intino and Clémentine Vanlerberghe. A finalist in Boris Charmatz's Danse Élargie competition and performed at Sadler's Wells in 2019, Plubel is a hypnotic piece that finds individuality within the corps de ballet and questions how the female figure is represented in dance.

Founded in 2013 Fertile Ground is dedicated to talent development and retention in the North East and North of England. It aims to nurture, challenge and inspire a new generation of dance artists and to develop and present world class dance to people across the North. The Company's vision is to make the North East of England the place to dance.

Alongside Myths & Dreams there will be an opportunity for audiences to experience the virtual sculptures featured in Labyrinth, to witness their full scale and beauty before watching the dancers interact with the digital sculptures on stage.