Family-Friendly Virtual Hit SHOW UP, KIDS! Returns Online Live

Peter Michael Marino received acclaim for pioneering online live shows at the top of the pandemic, and continues the run of his wildly popular "Show Up, Kids! Online LIVE!" with interactive performances playing on Saturday, August 8 and 15 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Kids from all over the world will feel like they're a part of this groundbreaking interactive live event as they hear their names, offer story suggestions, and are called on to help Pete put on a real live show from his NYC apartment. This interactive, semi-improvised, family show for kids 3-10 years old puts a wildly comedic twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction doesn't show up, Pete enlists the help of the kids to help create a story by providing prompts and controlling everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 50-minute laughfest.

WHAT: Show Up, Kids! Online Live!

WHO: By Peter Michael Marino & the kids

Directed by Michole Biancosino & the kids

Music by Michael Andrew

WHEN:

9:00 a.m. EDT Saturday, August 8

9:00 a.m. EDT Saturday, August 15

WHERE: Your computer or tablet (phones not recommended)

HOW MUCH: Pay-what-you-can with suggested donation

AGES: 3-10

RUNNING TIME: 50 minutes

TICKETS: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/502318

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You