Familiar Faces In ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS At The New Wolsey And Nuffield Southampton Theatres

The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, has announced the cast for the new upcoming production of comedy ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS, in association with Nuffield Southampton Theatres. Richard Bean's riotous farce, based on The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni, is set in the colourful underworld of Brighton in the swinging sixties, combining all the elements of classic comedy into a fizzing cocktail of fun, with songs by Grant Olding.

The production runs at the New Wolsey Theatre from Thursday 5 September to Saturday 28 September and moves toNuffield Southampton Theatres from Tuesday 1 October to Saturday 12 October 2019.

Directed by the New Wolsey's Artistic Director Peter Rowe, this high-octane physical comedy, recreating swinging sixties skiffle vibes, is guaranteed to deliver comedy capers this Autumn.

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS brings together a host of familiar faces to both venues and new, experienced performers from the worlds of theatre, television and music. John Elkington returns to Nuffield Southampton Theatres, following his role in NoisesOff, to play Charlie "the Duck" Clench. He previously appeared at Nottingham Playhouse in Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood and The Cherry Orchard and in Queens of the Coal Age (Royal Exchange & New Vic) and Coronation Street. Playing alongside John is Matt Devitt as Harry Dangle. Matt has a long and varied theatrical career, including 18 years as Associate Artistic Director of Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, appearing as Cookie in the original cast of cult musical Return to the Forbidden Planet and on television in the BBC's Red Dwarf.

The cast of actor-musicians sees the return of New Wolsey pantomime favourite Elizabeth Rowe as Pauline Clench. Audiences from the New Wolsey will recognise Elizabeth from Red Riding Hood, Sinbad and Made in Dagenham. Also no stranger to the New Wolsey is George Maguire, playing Alan Dangle, who has appeared in 20th Century Boy at the theatre before its transition to the Belgrade Theatre Coventry and most recently played Marc Bolan (2018 UK tour) in the production.

The line-up for ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS also includes singer/song-writer, producer, actor and writer Tori Allen Martin as Dolly. Tori's previous appearances include Hair (European Tour), Rent (The Cockpit) and H R Haitch (Iris Theatre). Further credits include Tori's EP Wasted and three tracks on Idris Elba's album Mi Mandela.

Philip Tomlin takes the role of the bumbling, inept Francis Henshall, the One Man with his Two Guvnors. Philip graduated from Arts Educational Schools in 2015 and has previously performed in Two Gentleman of Verona, directed by Ipswich-born Sir Trevor Nunn (Andrew Lloyd Weber Foundation Theatre).

Marcus Adolphy is playing Lloyd Boateng. Marcus has recently appeared in The Convert (The Gate Theatre), The Suicide (The National Theatre) and Backseat Drivers (The London Theatre).

Josie Dunn is no stranger to the New Wolsey's stage and is appearing as Rachel Crabbe. Josie may be recognised from her role in New Wolsey's sell-out production of Our Blue Heaven in 2018 and her appearance in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (National Theatre Live). Other familiar faces include Lloyd Gorman as Gareth. Some may recognise Gorman from his appearances in Once, Worst Wedding Ever and Our House at the New Wolsey Theatre.

The cast of actor-musicians also includes: Luke Barton as Stanley Stubbers (Sherlock Holmes, Blackeyed Theatre, and Romeo & Juliet, Merely Theatre , Richard Leeming as Alfie (Dr Faustus, RSC, and Anna Karenina, Royal Court) and Sophie Delin as Christine Paterson (Workshop Bedbug, National Theatre Connections - Menier Chocolate Factory and Sweet Charity, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama).

The creative team is comprised of New Wolsey regular contributors, including set and costume design by Libby Watson (Once, New Wolsey Theatre), with physical comedy direction from Ian Nicholson, who was Associate Director on Nuffield Southampton Theatres' The Audience and Billionaire Boy The Musical, and fight direction by Bret Yount.

From Tuesday 10 September, every performance of ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS will be Audio Described via a headset. On Thursday 26 September at 1.30pm, the New Wolsey Theatre will present a Dementia Friendly and Relaxed Performance, where the environment is adjusted for those requiring a more relaxed atmosphere when attending the theatre, or need additional support. Saturday 21 September at 2:30pm and Friday 27 September at 7:45pm will be British Sign Language Interpreted and Captioned performances.

Performed in the New Wolsey Theatre's ever-popular actor-musician style, this joyous update of Goldini's classic Italian comedy, has established itself as one of the great British comedies of the 21st Century. The National Theatre's production in 2011 cemented James Corden's reputation as a star of stage and screen, on both sides of the Atlantic, winning a Tony Award during its Broadway debut in 2012. Be sure to secure your tickets to avoid disappointment for this hotly anticipated rollicking farce this Autumn!

Rehearsals for the production begin on Monday 12 August with the show opening at the New Wolsey Theatre on Thursday 5 September, with the Press Night on Tuesday 10 September at 7pm. The production runs in Ipswich until 28 September and ends in Southampton on 12 October.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked through the tickets sales team at the New Wolsey by calling 01473 295900 or by booking online at www.wolseytheatre.co.uk

For tickets at Nuffield Southampton Theatres call 023 8067 1771 or book online at www.nstheatres.co.uk





