FRISKY'S REMIX ROULETTE to Play London's Underbelly Boulevard This Summer

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Miss Frisky and her band will return with Frisky's Remix Roulette , a brand-new spin on the musical free-for-all that had audiences screaming requests and critics reaching for superlatives. Every night, the crowd chooses the songs and the genres, while Miss Frisky and her phenomenal live band attempt to transform them in real time , from disco Radiohead to country Lady Gaga, death-metal ballads to jazz nursery rhymes. The wheel decides. The audience commits. Nobody knows what's coming next.

Part gig, part comedy show, part collective leap into the unknown, Frisky's Remix Roulette is a live music experience fuelled entirely by audience imagination. No setlist. No safety net. No two performances remotely alike.

Led by the powerhouse vocals and razor-sharp wit of Miss Frisky, the show celebrates spontaneity, musical virtuosity and joyful shared chaos. It's less about nostalgia or parody and more about what happens when a room full of strangers creates something ridiculous together for one night only.

Whether you arrive wanting ABBA in the style of Nine Inch Nails or Céline Dion as a sea shanty, Remix Roulette thrives on the unexpected with astonishing musicianship, big laughs and the constant possibility of total disaster. The result is an electrifying communal night out where audiences don't just watch the show, they make it happen.

Miss Frisky said, "The audience always comes up with ideas we would never dream of ourselves — some genius, some deeply concerning. That's the thrill of it. It's live music at its most dangerous and most joyful."

From festival tents to iconic Fringe stages, Frisky's Remix Roulette invites audiences to throw caution, and musical taste, to the wind. A huge live sound, fearless audience participation and musical mayhem on demand: this is the ultimate “you had to be there” experience of the summer.

Summer Tour Dates:

Ventnor Fringe, Ventnor Exchange Arena – 17 July 2026

BEAM Hertford – 23 July 2026

London – Underbelly Boulevard – 28-30 July 2026

Edinburgh Fringe – Assembly George Square, Bijou – 6- 30 August 2026 (not 12, 17, 24)

20:30 | 60 mins | First review date: 7 August

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