FRIENDSICAL THE MUSICAL Comes to the Darlington Hippodrome

There's no need to travel up to Edinburgh to enjoy the best of the Fringe Festival - it's right here on your doorstep.

Friendsical The Musical - a parody of the classic TV series Friends - has been hand-picked by WhatsOnStage.com as one of the 12 best shows to catch before they arrive at the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival. You can enjoy Friendsical at Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday 24 to Saturday 27 July.

Playing everyone's favourite friends are Jordan Fox (Joey), Sarah Goggin (Monica), Jamie Lee-Morgan (Ross), Thomas Mitchells (Chandler), Ally Retberg (Phoebe) and Charlotte Elisabeth York (Rachel). They will be joined by Duncan Burt (Ensemble) and Rebecca Withers (Ensemble).

When Ross' wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... will he end up with his one true love?

Featuring original songs such as '(He's her) Lobster!', 'Richard's Moustache' and 'You're Over Me? When Were You Under Me?', the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention.

What could possibly go wrong?

Friendsical is written and directed by Miranda Larsson, with designs by Anthony Lamble, lighting by Dom Jeffery, sound by Julian Butler, musical composition by Barrie Bignold, choreography by Darren Carnall, associate choreography by Michael Vinsen and is produced by Birdbrooke Entertainment ltd.

Friendsical opens at Darlington Hippodrome on Wednesday 24 July and runs to Saturday 27 July.

Tickets are on sale now.

To book contact the Box Office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





