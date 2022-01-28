FOR BLACK BOYS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE HUE GETS TOO HEAVY Will Transfer to The Royal Court Theatre

The Royal Court Theatre will present For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy by Ryan Calais Cameron in association with New Diorama Theatre and Nouveau Riche in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from March 31 2022, with press night on Thursday 7 April 2022, 7pm.

Cameron and Aiduenu will be co-directing the original cast who include; Emmanuel Akwafo, Mark Akintimehin, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh and Kaine Lawrence.

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy was originally conceived by Ryan Calais Cameron in the wake of the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2013. Rich with honesty and insight, the show was developed over several years, with further support from co-commissioner Boundless Theatre, including workshops with young black men and mental health groups. Over 100 men auditioned for the production in 2021, and after a four-week rehearsal period in Nouveau Riche's studio at NDT Broadgate, the production, originally directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, saw a sell-out run at New Diorama Theatre in October - November 2021, with returns queues at the theatre every night.

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy was one of the first shows to be made at New Diorama Theatre's revolutionary Post-Lockdown artist recovery hub NDT Broadgate, where Nouveau Riche are an Associate Company. Launched in 2021, NDT Broadgate is a brand new 20,000 square foot rehearsal and development complex offered entirely free as a radical gesture to support independent artists get back on their feet. To date the project has gifted over 50,000 hours of free space to more than 180 groups and companies.

Set and Costume Design by Anna Reid, Lighting Design by Rory Beaton, Sound Design by Nicola Chang, Movement Direction by Theo Oloyade, Musical Direction by John Falsetto. Wabriya King is the Drama therapist.

Father figures and fashion tips. Lost loves and jollof rice. African empires and illicit sex. Good days and bad days. Six young Black men meet for group therapy, and let their hearts - and imaginations - run wild.

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy is located on the threshold of joyful fantasy and brutal reality: a world of music, movement, storytelling and verse - where six men clash and connect in a desperate bid for survival.

Commenting on the transfer Vicky Featherstone, Artistic Director of The Royal Court Theatre, said;

"For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy is a piece of work that demands to be seen. It is a real privilege to be able to give this complex, joyful, brilliant play a further life and to open up the opportunity for more people to experience it.

Ryan Calais Cameron is a writer and theatre-Maker who has close associations with the Royal Court and we are all in awe of what he, Tristan and the team have created. It reminds us of what theatre is for."

David Byrne, Artistic Director of New Diorama Theatre added;

"Nouveau Riche and Artistic Director Ryan Calais Cameron broke all our box office records with our co-production of For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, so it feels right they break even more records - being the few show ever to transfer straight from an Off-West End theatre to Downstairs at the Royal Court. I'm delighted NDT is going along for the ride, with a front row seat to watch this exceptional company take over the world."

Ryan Calais Cameron, playwright and Nouveau Riche Artistic Director, said;

"After 10 years of writing and developing 'For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy' it was remarkable to experience these stories at NDT. This transfer will be a huge cultural event and landmark for Nouveau Riche and our community, to see the words 'For Black Boys... in bright lights in the centre of Sloane Square."

There will be a post-show talk with Ryan Calais Cameron on Tuesday 26 April 2022.

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy was originally commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by Boundless Theatre.

To book tickets see here https://royalcourttheatre.com/whats-on/for-black-boys-who-have-considered-suicide-when-the-hue-gets-too-heavy