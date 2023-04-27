Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FLAVOURS OF US Comes to the Barnfield Theatre in May

The event is on 27 May.

Apr. 27, 2023  

The Encompass group, composed of Devon's Caribbean, Hindu and Polish communities and supported by Exeter Northcott Theatre, has announced Flavours of Us, a family friendly food and culture event taking place at the city centre Barnfield Theatre on 27 May.

On the day, visitors can join one of two guided experiences offering a rich and vibrant exploration of Caribbean, Hindu, and Polish food cultures, including:

  • An 'Afternoon Tea with a Twist' - sample sweet and savoury treats and drinks from each culture.
  • A community memory sharing circle - a facilitated space to share food-related memories.
  • Creative installations - immerse yourself in different flavours, smells, sounds and textures.
  • A children's craft workshop - create crafts inspired by food and place.

Flavours of Us expands on the successful The Story of Us festival co-created last September by Encompass and the Northcott. The food and culture day is the first of two events this year through which Encompass will share deeper explorations of particular cultural experiences from their communities.

Bernadine Chelvanayagam, a member of Encompass, said:

"In The Story of Us, our community shared their culture in a general way, presenting different art forms (craft, music, dance, comedy and storytelling). But this event is going a bit deeper by exploring a single, common theme. Food is universal; we all have a relationship with it. Apart from being a basic need, it is something which can be unifying and bring people together on every occasion. Come, dip into a food journey with us... share a sensory and thought-provoking trip that will nourish you."

Nicole Redfern, Community Engagement Producer at Exeter Northcott Theatre, said:

"At the Northcott, we're excited to support Encompass on the next stage of their creative journey. Since The Story of Us, the community members have been reflecting on their development as creatives and cultural curators. Through their new event, Flavours of Us, Encompass are showcasing their artistic growth by crafting unique, food-inspired experiences that reveal a rich tapestry connecting their cultures."

Encompass and the Northcott invite people of all abilities, ages, and backgrounds to this feast for the senses. Entrance to each guided experience is offered on a tiered 'Pay What You Decide' model, with adult tickets starting from £8 and children's tickets from £4. Advanced booking is essential via exeternorthcott.co.uk. Tickets grant entrance to all elements of the day and include a full afternoon tea.

The first session takes place between 12.00pm and 14:30pm, with afternoon tea served at 13:00pm.

The second session takes place between 15:00pm and 17:30pm, with afternoon tea served at 16:00pm.

The 'Afternoon Tea with a Twist' will include vegetarian, non-vegetarian and vegan options.

Encompass is a collaborative creative project, run by volunteer community members. The group works together to create and curate vibrant cultural experiences, to which everybody is welcome. It is delivered in creative partnership with South West-based theatre company Beyond Face, with consultation, mentoring and support from Sandhya Dave of Devon Diversity Consultants. This project received locality funding from Devon County Councillors Danny Barnes and Carol Whitton.



