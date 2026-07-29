FIRST DATE Will Receive UK Premiere in Wakefield in 2027

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Independent theatre producer AX2 has announced its first major UK musical production with a brand-new staging of the acclaimed Broadway musical comedy First Date, set to premiere in Wakefield in 2027.

The announcement marks a significant step for AX2 as the company expands its producing portfolio with a large-scale musical theatre production, reinforcing its ambition to develop high-quality commercial theatre for audiences across the UK.

With a book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, First Date has enjoyed international success for its sharp wit, contemporary score and heartfelt exploration of modern relationships. This new production will bring a fresh creative vision to the musical for UK audiences.

Premiering in Wakefield, the production will begin its UK journey before further engagements are announced. Additional details, including the creative team, casting and production partners, will be revealed in the coming months.

Andrew Ashley & Andy Fretwell, Producers and Founders of AX2, said:

"Launching our first major UK musical production is an important milestone for AX2, and we couldn't have chosen a better title than First Date. It's funny, contemporary, brilliantly written and full of heart. We believe audiences will fall in love with it all over again, and this production represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our company."

Since its Broadway debut, First Date has become a favourite with audiences worldwide. Set over the course of one blind date, the musical follows Aaron and Casey as an ordinary dinner spirals into an unforgettable evening, brought vividly to life by an ensemble of larger-than-life characters, unexpected interruptions and an infectious contemporary score.

The Wakefield premiere represents the first chapter of AX2's long-term vision for the production, with further announcements to follow.

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