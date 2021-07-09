FEVER PITCH Theatrical Adaptation Will Open at the Hope Theatre Next Month

FEVER PITCH, a new theatrical adaptation of Nick Hornby's best-selling novel, will open at The Hope Theatre in Islington on 31 August playing until 25 September, with a press night on 2 September. Directed by Kennedy Bloomer, the outgoing Artistic Director whose tenure started just as the pandemic hit, Fever Pitch will be her first and last in-house production. Full casting to be announced shortly.

An exhilarating, moving and brutally funny love letter that will appeal to football obsessives and football haters alike. FEVER PITCH charts over two decades of one man's total and utter obsession with Arsenal Football Club. A treatise on what it means to be a fanatic and what that means for everyone in our lives who isn't. From exhilarating, all-encompassing moments of joy and pleasure to totally debilitating and soul-destroying lows, Nick's obsession infects every aspect of his life. Is it really only a game?

Arsenal Football Club have committed to maintaining existing links with the theatre, and will bring some of the community groups it works with - who might not otherwise have access to arts and culture - into The Hope Theatre to see Fever Pitch.

Closed since March 2020, this acclaimed 50 seat pub theatre in the heart of Islington has recently reopened to 50% capacity, but Fever Pitch is expected to open to full capacity, as per the government's roadmap. The Hope Theatre will also be releasing 10% of all tickets for the FEVER PITCH free to residents of Islington. Residents should email info@thehopetheatre.com to check availability and to reserve tickets. One ticket per audience member. Limited availability and first come, first served only.

Kennedy Bloomer said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be bringing Fever Pitch to The Hope. A hilarious, joyous production that our community and football lovers and haters alike can enjoy. I can't wait to finally direct an in-house show after closure."

Samir Singh, Community Development Officer at Arsenal, said, "At Arsenal we're proud of our work in the community and we always look for ways to support local arts and culture and to bring it to the community groups we work with, who might not otherwise have access. We've worked with The Hope Theatre previously, and are thrilled that they're staging an adaptation of such an iconic book, particularly whilst English football is having such a glorious summer!"

Opening in 2013, The Hope Theatre was originally a sister theatre of Islington's King's Head Theatre, renovated from a function room above the famous Hope & Anchor pub and music venue into a black box studio theatre. The Hope Theatre has transferred two productions to the West End (Ushers to the Charing Cross Theatre and the Snoo Wilson's Lovesong Of The Electric Bear to The Arts) and has been home to many world premieres. It also housed the professional world premiere of Joe Orton's Fred And Madge.

The Hope Theatre is a place for audiences and companies to explore BIG ideas. It nurtures and develops new producing models, working with exciting companies to present a mix of new writing, lost gems from well-known writers, re-polished classics and innovatively staged musicals.

Although The Hope Theatre has received no regular public subsidy since its 2013 opening, it was the first Off West End venue to open with a house agreement with Equity. This ensures a legal wage for all actors, stage managers and box office staff working at the theatre.

In 2020, Kennedy Bloomer became Artistic Director of the theatre and navigated the theatre through the global Covid-19 pandemic and total closure by taking The Hope Theatre online.

The Hope Theatre was successfully granted funds from the Arts Council England Emergency Response Fund, the ACE and DCMS Culture Recovery Fund 1 and 2, and Islington Council's Cultural and Evening Economy Support Fund. The Hope Theatre team would like to gratefully acknowledge the role that this funding has played in enabling the venue to survive and reopen this summer.

Visit www.thehopetheatre.com for more information.