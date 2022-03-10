FESTIVAL OF POWER is Coming to Cheshire This Summer

A fantastic new family friendly festival attraction is set to roar into Cheshire this summer.

The Cheshire Festival of Power will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend in the stunning surroundings of the 50-acre Ashley Hall Showground near Altrincham.

The two-day event, on 27-28 August, promises to delight and excite petrolheads, music lovers or anyone who simply loves a sunny and social day out.

Organisers have drawn together a brilliant line-up of amazing attractions and entertainment to thrill and surprise festivalgoers.

Car enthusiasts won't want to miss the Motor Brand Showcase which will feature classic and supercar paddocks packed with exclusive models like Bentley, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Nissan Nismo, Tesla and more.

There will also be classic and superbikes - including Ducati and Honda - on display.

And visitors will be able to learn more about some of their favourite vehicles with a host of car clubs set to be in attendance, while there will also be a fascinating steam and traction engine display.

The festival showground will be alive with entertainment throughout the August Bank Holiday weekend, with attractions including a traditional funfair with all your favourite rides, a daredevil zip line, watersports, and GB Helicopters who will display one of their fleet next to the main stage.

Special arena entertainment will be led by Bolddog FMX, the UK's top freestyle motocross display team, which will captivate audiences with its daring stunts and non-stop aerial action including the 'Superman seat grab', 'switch blade' and 'kiss of death'.

And the arena will also host Nick Gregory's Misselchalke Gundogs. The internationally recognised dog trainer, who is in demand on both sides of the Atlantic, will showcase his skillful training techniques with the assistance of a range of gundogs from spaniels to Labradors and from puppies to fully trained animals in this unmissable, family-friendly show.

Many more acts are still to be announced.

Meanwhile the festival also boasts a marvellous music line-up with two nights of stellar live performances on the main stage.

Soul singer Heather Small will headline on Saturday 27 August.

Heather Small became one of the voices of the 1990s as lead singer of M-People whose songs including Moving On Up, One Night In Heaven and Search For The Hero became a soundtrack to the decade. She has since had great successes with two solo albums, while the title track of her Proud album went on to become an Olympic anthem.

And on Sunday 28 August there's a chance to break out all those groovy disco moves when the brilliant Boney M, featuring Maisie Williams, take centre stage. The legendary Euro-Caribbean disco group have sold more than 80 million records worldwide since they were formed in the 1970s.

Expect a night of classic hits including Daddy Cool, Sunny, Brown Girl in the Ring, Rivers of Babylon, Hooray! Hooray! It's a Holiday, and their sensational 2021 TikTok version of Rasputin which topped the charts.

There will be joined by a full programme of live music on the stage throughout the two days.

Festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy a wide range of delicious and carefully chosen gourmet food and drink options - with the festival beer being Moretti, and an artisan Makers Market packed with gift and craft stalls.

And ahead of the festival, organisers are promising an amazing family car raffle. The winning ticket will be picked live at the event itself - with the prize being a new family car worth up to £60,000.

Cheshire Festival of Power Managing Director Sir Peter Grainger said: "We're absolutely delighted to bring this great new event to Cheshire, and we know all our visitors will have a fantastic time this August Bank Holiday.

"We plan to grow the Cheshire Festival of Power into a permanent annual event and number one choice for car fanatics, music lovers, foodies and for families who enjoy a social day out together."

Day tickets are £27.50 for adults and £10 for children - while youngsters aged four and under, go free (although you will need to order a ticket). There are also special family and weekend ticket options.

VIP Experience tickets include fast track entrance, access to a VIP area with special bars, foodstalls and toilets, a complimentary glass of champagne or bottle of premium beer, and entrance to the Secret Wood - an exclusive cosy lantern-lit area behind the main stage with bespoke music, bars and food.

And an Ultimate Hospitality Experience includes the full VIP package with the addition of access to a caddy to go to any location in the festival, a drinks/table package in the hospitality suite, and a meet-and-greet with the headline acts.

All tickets are subject to a booking fee.

For more information visit www.cheshirefestivalofpower.co.uk/

Book tickets via Ticketline at https://www.ticketline.co.uk/cheshire-festival-of-power#bio

