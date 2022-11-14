FEST EN FEST - The International Festival Of Expanded Choreography And Performance To Run 22- 27 November 2022

H2DANCE presents the programme for Fest en Fest - the international festival of expanded choreography that presents UK & Nordic artists working across dance, performance, writing and visual art.

Taking place across Cambridge, Colchester and Deptford in London from 22 - 27 November, Fest en Fest invites artists and audiences to come together for performances, discussions and social gatherings. For the first time since its inception, the festival will present work in galleries to question what happens when a choreographer works with clay, objects or paint, and uses the body as a canvas to present multi-art form work.

By presenting work within different spaces, Fest en Fest continues to question what choreography is; what it can be, how it can move, and how it moves other things. It further centres the process of choreography and its potential to create new ways to connect, alongside the opportunity to envision future models and ways of working.

Acclaimed for presenting a curious, eclectic and exciting programme, the 2022 festival includes film installations, live performances, discursive lunches and round table discussions, with themes surrounding feminism, gender, horror, queer culture and sexuality.

Chronologically ordered, the 2022 programme runs as follows:

Tuesday 22 November

Its contours, Its movements by Joe Moran | Exhibition and Performance

Tuesday 22 November, 12 - 5pm

Wednesday 23 November, 12 - 8pm with performances at 5pm and 7pm

APT Gallery, London Kickstarting on Tuesday 22 November, the festival opens with an exhibition and performance called Its contours, Its movements by British-Irish artist and choreographer Joe Moran, Artistic Director of Dance Art Foundation, whose practice incorporates performance, critical writing, drawing, curation and advocacy projects. Taking place at APT Gallery, the exhibition surrounds a series of spray paint drawings created by Joe, alongside his films Materiality Will Be Rethought and Something Necessary and Useful from 22 - 23 November. As part of the exhibition, the gallery will host performances of his work Thirst that sees two performers navigate a complex, shifting terrain of power, submission, complicity and consent. Taking place on Wednesday 23 November, the first performance starts at 5pm and the second follows at 7pm after Fest en Fest's opening launch in the gallery at 6pm.

In Other Words 2: In Conversation with Kate Marsh | Event and Social Gathering

Tuesday 22 November, 5pm with food and drink included

Cambridge Junction, Cambridge In Other Words 2 is a conversation hosted by disabled artist, researcher and curator of In Other Words publications Kate Marsh, to celebrate the launch of her latest book. The books follows the first edition that launched in 2020 that shared urgent reflections from 49 marginalised artists, exploring their hopes and fears for the future at a time of global crisis. This second edition focuses on the 'now' and brings together artists from the UK and internationally working across performance, literature, poetry and visual arts, who share their experiences across ableism, gender identity, mental health and racism.

Dead by Halla Ã“lafsdÃ³ttir and Amanda Apetrea | Performance

Tuesday 22 November, 7.30pm

Cambridge Junction, Cambridge Halla Ã“lafsdÃ³ttir (Iceland) and Amanda Apetrea (Sweden) present Dead at Cambridge Junction on Tuesday 22 November to open the Cambridge strand of the festival. Beauty and the Beast is a fake band, a dance performance, a party, a workshop, a movie and a lifelong collaboration between the choreographers Amanda Apetrea and Halla Ã“lafsdÃ³ttir and some of their friends; composers and musicians Zhala Rifat, Karin Dreijer and LinnÃ©a Martinsson. Their latest dance performance is called DEAD; a pornographic poetry reading and dystopian dance performance that merges the beauty of darkness and high and low culture, whilst exploring ways of connecting with an audience that blurs the boundaries between performers and spectators. An extract of Dead called Dead Unplugged will be presented at VSSL Studio in London on Saturday 22 November at 7pm.

Wednesday 23 November

DISCURSIVE LUNCH #1 by H2DANCE / Fest en Fest | Event and Social Gathering

Wednesday 23 November, 1pm with vegan lunch provided

No Format Gallery, London Artists Hanna Gillgren (Sweden/UK) and Heidi Rustgaard (Norway/UK) of company H2DANCE and Fest en Fest host an artist lunch, alongside a walk to The Women's Art Library to view their archives and special collections. This comes ahead of Fest en Fest's opening launch event at 6pm at APT Gallery, and Joe Moran's second performance within the same gallery at 7pm.

Thursday 24 November

DISCURSIVE Lunch #2 by SAMLINGEN - a feminist approach to choreography | Event and Social Gathering

Thursday 24 November, 12pm with vegan lunch provided

No Format Gallery, London Amanda Apetrea, Nadja Hjorton, Halla Ã“lafsdÃ³ttir, Stina Nyberg and ZoÃ« Poluch are five choreographers who will share a feminist approach to choreography, as they deal with the history and herstory of dance.

Fest en Fest Alumni Platform by Nathaniel Parchment, Ivy Tsui and Delicia Sefiha

Thursday 24 November, 3pm

Laban Studio Theatre, London Nathaniel Parchment (UK), Ivy Tsu and Delicia Sefiha (Greece/UK) are three newly graduated artists who will present their works and practices following graduation from Trinity Laban and Roehampton University.

Young Art Kommunity Round Table | Event and Social Gathering

Thursday 24 November, 5pm

Firstsite, Lewis Gardens, High Street, Colchester Fest en Fest in association with Colchester based producer Steve Goatman will lead a round table session for YAK at Firstsite gallery, brainstorming for Fest en Fest YOUTH 2023 with a film screening of the film made during Fest en Fest YOUTH 2022

A one-off group performance by SERAFINE1369

Thursday 24 November, 6.30pm

APT Gallery, London SERAFINE1369 is an independent mixed media artist, performer, writer, bodyworker and researcher working with dance as a philosophical undertaking, a political project with ethical psycho-spiritual ramifications for being-in-the-world; dancing as intimate technology and will present a one-off group performance in the gallery.

Friday 25 November

DISCURSIVE LUNCH #3 - Queer Choreo Curation | Event and Social Gathering

Friday 25 November, 1pm with vegan lunch provided

No Format Gallery, London Artist Heidi Rustgaard (Norway/UK) of company H2DANCE and Fest en Fest hosts their second round table conversation with lunch surrounding queer choreographic curation.

GOING BERSERK by Marikiscrycrycry | Performance

Friday 25 November, 6pm

APT Gallery, London GOING BERSERK is a solo choreographic research strand sitting within a wider project looking towards the aesthetics and formal tools of horror making and the live context by choreographer and dancer marikiscrycrycry. Known for their timely and political work that deals with gender, race, sexuality and subjectivity, GOING BERSERK follows a figure, the Goner, one who is lost beyond belief, further afield, unreachable, through the physical, emotional, and geographic states of lostness, and the fear that being in this state induces for the performer and for the audience.

Sweet by Stina Nyberg | Performance

Friday 25 November, 6.45pm

APT Gallery, London In a series of ten evenings, Stina Nyberg's tells ten stories about humanity. From our discrete birth to our violent movement across the earth and our coming death. What might seem like a tragic end is probably the beginning of an unknown and shiny future without us. Sweet is a series of personal, fictive and embodied stories that dig deep into history in order to dare to stay with the unknown future. Stories about the art of living on this planet.

Saturday 26 November

DISCURSIVE LUNCH #4 by SERAFINE1369 and Marikiscrycrycry | Event and Social Gathering

Saturday 26 November, 12pm with vegan lunch provided

No Format Gallery, London



Artists SERAFINE1369 (UK) and Marikiscrycrycry (UK/US) host a round table conversation with lunch.

PAPERWORKSBODY by Helka Kaski | Performance

Saturday 26 November, 3pm

APT Gallery



Paper works body is a playful relational gamble.



Using rolls of paper and threads, the collaboration between the performer and the materials creates a landscape that shifts at its own accord and pace. As the work unfolds it reveals failures and shared responsibilities. Participation is coincidental.

SKINNED / MATERIAL by Emilyn Claid / Heidi Rustgaard / Florence Peake | Performance

Saturday 26 November, 4pm

APT Gallery



Two new solo works by Emilyn Claid (UK) in collaboration with Heidi Rustgaard (NO/UK) and Florence Peake (UK)



Emilyn Claid, queer artist in her 7th decade, transforms in performance, teasing gestures of animal and human, crossing the arc between hunted and hunter, power and pleasure, seeing and being seen. Visually intense and intimate, Skinned is made in collaboration with choreographer Heidi Rustgaard and performed by Emilyn Claid to a newly commissioned score by queer pop producer Planningtorock.



DEAD unplugged by Halla Ã“lafsdÃ³ttir and Amanda Apetrea | Performance

Saturday 26 November, 7pm with food and drink included

VSSL Studio



An extract of DEAD by Beauty and the Beast performed by Amanda Petrea (SE) and Halla Olafsdottir (IS/SE) with food and drink.



Beauty and the Beast is a fake band, a dance performance, a party, a workshop and a life long collaboration between the choreographers Amanda Apetrea, Halla Ã“lafsdÃ³ttir and some of their friends. Their latest dance performance is called DEAD shown earlier in the festival.

Sunday 27 November

AMPLIFIED EDITION NÂ°2 by H2DANCE / Hanna Gillgren and Heidi Rustgaard | Exhibition and Performance

Sunday 27 November, 12 - 7pm with performance at 4pm

APT Gallery, London



Amplified Edition NÂ°2 is the 2nd part of the Amplified Edition series. The first edition was based on the black box theatre and its objects and materials, and it premiered at Rosendal Teater (NO) in October 2019.



Amplified Edition NÂ°2 continues this series by investigating utilitarian and omnipresent plastic sheeting. Using tarpaulin, a cheap everyday material as the prime choreographic material, the work is built around five chapters that are performed in the gallery context. Material and sound from each chapter accumulate throughout the day, creating transformative sound environments as a result of each performance activation.



The work explores the potential for the material to transcend its normative function into existence somewhere in between object and subject, between sculptural field and figurative presence. Choreography occurs in the meeting between bodies, voices, objects and space triggering movement and sound in the material.

DISCURSIVE LUNCH #5 by Emily Claid and Martin Hargreaves

Sunday 27 November, 1pm

No Format Gallery, London



Emilyn Claid (UK) and dramaturg Martin Hargreaves (UK) host a round table conversation with lunch.

