FEMINIST THEATRE - THEN & NOW Out From Supernova Books On This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Feminist Theatre - Then & Now is published by Supernova Books on Thursday 16 May 2024.

Celebrating 50 years of Feminist Theatre and the creativity and flair of women working in theatre - to make their voices heard, have their work produced professionally and promote social justice.

Feminist Theatre - Then & Now is a vibrant look through the eyes of women, celebrating early female pioneers and legends, through to the rule breakers and the women in theatre today.

Feminist Theatre - Then & Now features 30+ interviews and essays by playwrights, directors, producers and actors in a wonderful selection of women's creative practice both front and back stage including: playwright Suzie Miller (Prima Facie), Mary McCusker (Monstrous Regiment), theatre impresario Dame Rosemary Squire, SuAndi (poet and cultural director of National Black Arts Alliance); and younger women making their names including: Kelly Burke, actor and Equity committee member, and actor and writer Bibi Lucille - all of them telling their stories within feminist theatre - and the future of the art form.

Feminist Theatre - Then & Now brings to life the lived experience of generations of women working in theatre over the last 50 years and reveals the struggle to succeed in an industry where gender, race, sexuality, class and parenthood were, and still can be serious obstacles to success.

Feminist Theatre - Then & Now gives an overview, by academic Elaine Aston, of the development of Feminist Theatre from the 1970s in the UK and Ireland up to the present day. Pioneers and leading lights of the newly energised feminist theatre movement continue to fight for an equitable, diverse and inclusive theatre which speaks for all.

Jennifer Tuckett of The Women's Theatre Labs says: "The under-representation of women in theatre continues to exist and there is a danger that it is being dismissed as an issue that has already been resolved."

Feminist Theatre - Then & Now hears the current challenges for the whole theatre industry, brought to its knees by the pandemic, with the loss of hundreds of freelancers to other jobs. It raises the burning question of how to rebuild a new kind of theatre with true cultural equity and a level playing field.

Publisher Cheryl Robson says: "I first spoke about inequality in theatre whilst studying for my MA in Playwriting in the 1990s at a conference organised by the playwright David Edgar and Birmingham University's Drama Department. Shockingly little has changed and women in theatre are still not getting a fair share of the cake. Still only 30% (the same statistic I cited over 30 years ago), of new theatre writing is by women. So I decided to accelerate progress by publishing Feminist Theatre - Then & Now to pay tribute to half a century of amazing work by women theatre-makers. Feminist Theatre has hugely contributed to changing our culture in the UK and deserves recognition. The book also hears from new female theatre-makers, who highlight the ongoing under-representation and workplace challenges of women in theatre. Feminist Theatre is still important as part of our toolkit to challenge discrimination and enable opportunity."

Feminist Theatre - Then & Now. How much has changed in 50 years? Not enough.......

Exclusive live discussion celebrating 50 years of Feminist Theatre - Then & Now at Books on the Rise (80 Hill Rise, Richmond, TW10 6UB) on Thursday 16 May at 7pm - part of Feminist Book Fortnight - full guest line up including contributors from the book - TBC.

To celebrate 50 years of Feminist Theatre, with contributors from Feminist Theatre Then & Now on Thursday, 16 May 2024 at 7PM. Books on the Rise Book Shop (80 Hill Rise, Richmond, TW10 6UB). This event is proud to be a part of Feminist Book Fortnight 2024:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/feminist-book-fortnight-feminist-theatre-then-now-tickets-784369569497

Feminist Theatre - Then & Now contributors include:

Introduction by Elaine Aston, Professor of Theatre at Lancaster University

Asian Women's Theatre in Britain: A Playwright's Tale by Rukhsana Ahmad - Playwright and co-founder Kali Theatre Company

Derby Theatre by Sarah Brigham - Artistic Director regional theatre

Interview with playwright Moira Buffini - Playwright and screenwriter

The Equity Women's Committee by Kelly Burke - Actor and Equity committee member.

The Personal was very Political by Clair Chapwell - Actor, writer and co-founder of seminal theatre company Spare Tyre

Behind The Lines by Alison Child - Actor and co-founder LGBTQ+ theatre company

Interview with playwright April De Angelis - Playwright and librettist

Interview with Suzanne Gorman - Asian Artistic Director of Maya Productions

Clean Break by Anna Herrmann - Artistic Director theatre company that works with ex-offenders

Interview with Hannah Khalil - Playwright of Palestinian origin.

The Women's Theatre Lab by Polly Kemp & Jennifer Tuckett - Co-founders ERA:50/50 actors campaign + Theatre Lab

Persistence, Expression and Evolution by Peta Lily - Performer, mime and theatre maker.

Interview with Roberta Livingston - Young Black playwright

Meat Cute by Bibi Lucille - Young playwright and actor

The Third World of Irish Women by Jaki McCarrick - Irish playwright and novelist

Monstrous Regiment by Mary McCusker - Actor and co-founder of seminal theatre company

Open Clasp Theatre by Catrina McHugh - Founder, Artistic Director community theatre company

Interview with Suzie Miller - Playwright of Prima Facie and screenwriter

Interview with Ann Mitchell - Actor known for Lynda la Plantes' Widows and RSC

Interview with Rebecca Mordan - Actor, Artistic Director Scary Little Girls production company.

Interview with Amy Ng - Playwright of Chinese descent ex-Hong Kong

Untold Stories by Maeve O'Neill - Young Producer of theatre and dance.

Girls' Night Out by Rachel O'Regan - Actor and co-founder of F-Bomb Theatre, Scotland

Interview with Kaite O'Reilly - Playwright and identifies as a disabled artist, based in Wales

Sphinx by Sue Parrish - Artistic Director of Sphinx seminal women's theatre company

Interview with Julia Pascal - Artistic Director of Jewish focused Pascal Theatre, first woman to direct at Southbank's NT.

Out of the Attic - WTW by Cheryl Robson & Anna Birch - Managing editor of Aurora Metro Books / Feminist theatre Director and activist

Scylla's Bite by Rebekah Smith & Abbie Lowe - Young co-founders and actors of new women's theatre

Interview with Dame Rosemary Squire - Theatre impresario and CEO of Trafalgar Entertainment

Women in their own Words by Lucy Stevens - Actor and playwright of historical one-woman musical shows

Stella Quines & After by Gerda Stevenson - Actor and co-founder of seminal Scottish women's theatre.

Differences Matter by SuAndi - Black poet and writer

Theatre from a Lesbian Perspective by Clare Summerskill - LGBTQ+ comedienne / actor / writer

Interview with Imy Wyatt Corner - Young theatre director, Associate at Arcola Theatre

Feminist Theatre - Then & Now

Published by Supernova Books, an imprint of Aurora Metro

www.aurorametro.com

Publication Date: Thursday 16 May 2024

Price: £16.99

Binding: Paperback

ISBN IS 978-1-913641-38-2