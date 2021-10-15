FEMALW GOTHIC Comes To Theatre Royal Winchester

Three tales of terror head to Theatre Royal Winchester on Thursday 4 November with Female Gothic.

The Victorian fascination with tales of mystery and the supernatural created an enduring legacy of Gothic fiction. Today, Charles Dickens, M R James and Edgar Allen Poe continue to be celebrated, yet many of the most chilling, strange and terrifying writers of that era - Mary Shelley, George Eliot, Edith Wharton et al have gathered dust and been forgotten - until now!

Female Gothic comprises of three lost gothic spine-tinglers from great Victorian female writers - adapted and performed by Rebecca Vaughan (Dyad Productions) and directed by Olivier award winner Guy Masterton.

Female Gothic will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Thursday 4 November. Recommended age 12+. For more information or to book tickets visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.