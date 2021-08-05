FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Reopens in London in September

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the critically acclaimed international immersive phenomenon that celebrates its tenth birthday in London's West End in October 2021, will resume full capacity performances at the Radisson Blu Edwardian in Bloomsbury from 2 September for a limited run this autumn. Closed for much of 2020 due to the pandemic, the show reopened last autumn in a new socially distanced format, before closing again due to the December lockdown. The producers are pleased to announce that they will be bringing back the original version of the pre-pandemic show, in a newly refurbished space in the hotel, which has extremely high-quality ventilation.

A loving tribute to the BBC's classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since it was born in Australia in 1997. As London's longest running immersive show, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal and 5-star comedy.



When the audience become diners in the 'Faulty Towers' restaurant, pretty much anything can happen - because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a '70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.

Expect the unexpected!

The company of actors (ten in total in London) include; Stanley Eldridge, Jack Baldwin and Dave Tremaine alternating as 'Basil'; Kat Mary, Nerine Skinner, Karina Garnett and Rebecca Norris alternating as 'Sybil'; Oliver Ford, Leigh Kelly and Tony Clegg as 'Manuel'.

Born in Australia in April 1997, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 41 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average in the UK alone. 2021 has already seen runs at Sydney Opera House, Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Festival, with tours in Ireland, Scandinavia, and Australia yet to come.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth. Their TV scripts are not used in Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses its own original scripts and format.