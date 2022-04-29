Extra Dates Announced For ARDAL O'HANLON: THE SHOWING OFF MUST GO ON

Star of FR Ted Ardal O'Hanlon is extending his tour of critically acclaimed show The Showing Off Must Go On. Additional dates kick off on 4th November in Findhorn and finish on 26th November in Chester, tickets are on sale now and available from https://www.mickperrin.com/tours/ardal-ohanlon-the-showing-off-must-go-on/

Ardal is conflicted. Where he comes from there is nothing worse than showing off. It's right up there with arson or murder. Yet he shows off as a way of life. Three questions. Why? Why? Why? But just when he thought he'd made sense of the world, when he'd finally found wisdom and peace, the world went mad again, fell off its axis. And you can't just stand idly by.

In an age of raging populism, angry identity politics, the end of truth, the collapsing middle ground, and peak avocado, Ardal, an otherwise gentle voice of reason is forced to rejoin the fray. Terrified of being on the wrong side of history and keen to prove his age, race, gender and class don't necessarily define him as a person, he turns to comedy, comedy as ever being the best, most therapeutic emergency response to extreme events there is.

Ardal O'Hanlon, star of such shows as Father Ted and Death in Paradise, and recently seen in Taskmaster and Would I Lie to You, continues to tour his acclaimed (and very silly) live show worldwide.

Star of C4's FR Ted and BBC's Death in Paradise and guest in Derry Girls, Ardal O'Hanlon is one of the best-loved stand-up comedians in the world. A founding father of Dublin's contemporary comedy scene, he moved to London where he quickly won the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year and was soon catapulted into the world of sitcom. However, despite that distraction, he continues to tour his punchy but absurdist life-enhancing comedy worldwide.

As well as appearing at the major festivals - Montreal, Edinburgh, Melbourne - he presented The Stand Up Show on BBC for three series. He featured on the first ever series of Live At The Apollo, and the latest, and Michael Mcintyre's Roadshow not to mention his own Dave's One Night Stand and a half-hour special for Comedy Central USA, the first overseas act to do so. He has also appeared on the likes of The Graham Norton Show but tries to preserve his dignity by avoiding panel shows and reality shows. That said he has recently turned up on Would I Lie To You? and Taskmaster.

As well as Fr Ted, for which he won a British Comedy Award and Bafta nominations, Ardal's acting credits include leading roles in Death in Paradise (BBC), My Hero (BBC), Derry Girls (C4), Big Bad World (ITV), Blessed (BBC) and the RTE sitcom Val Falvey Td. He was also seen in After Hours (SKY) and briefly in Cucumber (C4). On top of that he once played a cat creature in Dr Who (BBC), a dad in London Irish (C4) and a seedy teacher in Skins (C4). Ardal has written and presented a number of documentaries including the celebrated LEAGUES APART (about great footballing rivalries in Europe), Guess Who's Dead, and Holy F*** all for RTE, Tree of the Year (C4), Showbands (BBC) and Ireland with Ardal O'Hanlon (More 4).

His forays into theatre include God Of Carnage (Gate Theatre) and The Weir (West End) for which he received a nomination for an Olivier Award.

He has written an acclaimed bestselling novel, The Talk Of The Town, which was included in 1001 Books You Must Read Before You Die and in 2022 released his second novel, Brouhaha.

For information and tickets, please visit https://www.mickperrin.com/tours/ardal-ohanlon-the-showing-off-must-go-on/