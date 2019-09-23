Exeter Northcott Launches New U26 Student Membership

The Northcott has overhauled its membership scheme for young theatregoers with a range of new benefits and discounts.

A revamped U26 membership has been launched to coincide with the start of term and Freshers' week at Exeter University.

The announcement comes ahead of a week of one-night shows including stand-up, cutting-edge comedy cabaret and a sing-a-long-a performance of the classic Sound of Music.

Specially-discounted £5 and £10 tickets have been released to members for upcoming plays, including a new production of the hit novel The Lovely Bones and Black Men Walking, an innovative exploration of black history written by the rapper testament.

The £5 yearly membership, which can be redeemed against a first purchase, is available to students from 14 years old until their 26th birthday.

It offers discounted priority booking for an exciting new programme of Professional Development Masterclasses.

Each month, members receive an email with updates on shows, discounts and upcoming masterclasses.

News of social evenings at the theatre throughout the year, including special offers on drinks at the bar, will also be revealed each month.

Kelly Johnson, the theatre's director of marketing and development, said: "We want the Northcott to be a theatre that is welcoming, accessible and relevant to people under 26. With the help of our student Trustees we're creating opportunities that we hope will enable many more young people - students or not - to see theatre and give them the skills they'll need as they develop their careers."

Students can sign up to U26 Membership in person at the theatre or instantly online then drop by the theatre Box Office to pick up the membership card, which must be presented to get discount at the theatre bar.





