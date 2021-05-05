Ewa Dina Welcomed As New Nouveau Riche Associate Director

UK based Theatre company Nouveau Riche has announced the appointment of Ewa Dina as their first ever Associate Director.

The role of Associate Director at Nouveau Riche will be to support the Artistic Director to further develop the artistic policy of Nouveau Riche and to facilitate and enable the creation and presentation of new and exciting work.

Nouveau Riche Artistic Director Ryan Calais Cameron said: "Over the past two years, Ewa's frequent work with Nouveau Riche has been an invaluable contribution to our development, and she has illustrated her capacity, passion and desire to contribute more broadly to our artistic endeavours. I am delighted to see her progression to Associate Director and look forward to working together as we begin to plan future projects with our artistic team."

Ewa will curate Nouveau Riche's The Future is Noir week as part of the Vaults and Pleasance Fringe Futures Festival. Her week will host a range of new and established Theatre-Makers, extending the artistic canon of what it means to be Black, British and alive right now. Ewa's previous work with Nouveau Riche includes directing The Kola Nut Does Not Speak English by Tania Nwachukwu and more recently co-directing and conducting the research and development for Cal-I Jonel's No More Mr Nice Guy.

Ewa said: "Being chosen to be Nouveau Riche's first ever Associate Director is nothing short of a blessing. Nouveau feels like exactly where I need to be. They are doing important work and telling the stories that need to be told. I'm so excited to become a part of the team as Nouveau grows and expands. The revolution will be theatricalized - watch this space!"

Ewa self-describes as an artist of social change; she is interested in work that amplifies the voices of traditionally marginalised and stigmatised communities and individuals. Ewa trained at Rose Bruford, studying on their BA Acting course, and is also a member of the National Youth Theatre. She is a performer, director, facilitator and poet.

Currently, she is one fifth -of 'No-Table' - Theatre Peckham's new in-house resident theatre company; a facilitator for Company Three and Gbemisola Ikumelo's creative assistant; and trainee Artistic Director for her theatre company, Faith Drama.