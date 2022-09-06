Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Environmental Activist Among Headliners for Theatres Trust Conference 22

The event is set for 11 October.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  
Environmental Activist Among Headliners for Theatres Trust Conference 22

Headline speakers and full programme details have been announced for the Theatres Trust's Conference 22: Theatres Fit for the Future on 11 October at the Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith. Conference 22 focuses on creating a lively, engaging and dynamic gathering of professionals to collectively envision a more viable, sustainable, and inclusive future for the UK's theatres, and the people who visit and work in them.

The keynote session will be led by Rob Hopkins, activist, writer and co-founder of the Transition movement, a radically hopeful and community-driven approach to creating societies independent of fossil fuel. Rob will talk about how the power of theatre specifically, and our imaginations more generally, can create the future we want. He will signal how working collectively at the grassroots and across the country, we can meet the challenges of our planetary emergencies, and not just survive but thrive.

A stellar panel of artistic and creative directors including Julie Ellen (Macrobert Arts Centre), Robert Hastie (Sheffield Theatres), Low Kee Hong (The Factory) and Rachel O'Riordan (Lyric Hammersmith), with chair Hannah-Azieb Pool (Bernie Grant Arts Centre) will reflect on the day's themes of resilience, inclusion, sustainability and placemaking.

Across the day, there will be sessions focusing on how theatres are adapting their buildings and their business models, how theatres can be truly inclusive places and on theatres' role in placemaking and Levelling Up. Building on last year's conference and the Theatre Green Book, there will also be a session looking at how theatres can go even further on improving the sustainability of their buildings and productions.

The conference programme features a wide range of theatres and venues, alongside architects, practitioners, sustainability experts and theatre consultants with panellists representing organisations including property developers Argent; Future City; The Albany, London; Brixton House; The Embassy, Skegness; Komedia, Bath / Brighton; The Lowry, Salford; The Sage Gateshead; Theatre Royal Plymouth and Worcester Performing Arts Centre.

The 2022 event aims to shake things up a bit and more actively involve everyone attending (panellists, speakers and delegates) in helping to imagine what theatres fit for the future might look and feel like.

Jon Morgan, Theatres Trust Director, says, We are absolutely delighted to have Rob Hopkins opening Conference 22, setting the tone for what will be a positive, energetic day. Theatres Fit for the Future will bring the theatre sector together, to not just talk about the problems we face, but collectively find solutions.

Conference 22: Theatres Fit for the Future is made possible thanks to the generous support of its sponsors and partners: Platinum Sponsor Bristow Consulting, Gold and Bursary Sponsor Trafalgar Theatres, Gold and Lanyard Sponsor Unusual, Gold Sponsors Charcoalblue, Plann and Theatreplan, Silver Sponsors EM Acoustics, Harlequin, Haworth Tompkins, LW Theatres, Point One Epos, Stage Electrics, Theatre Projects and Triple E, Bronze Sponsors 3LR, Bennetts Associates and Yesplan, Bursary Sponsors Avison Young, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres and Trafalgar Theatres and Technical Sponsor White Light Ltd. Conference partners include ABTT, Community Leisure UK, Creu Cymru,

Federation of Scottish Theatre, ITC, Society of London Theatre, Theatre and Dance NI and UK Theatre, and Media Partners Lighting and Sound International and The Stage.




More Hot Stories For You


FAME WHORE is Coming to Kings Head Theatre in OctoberFAME WHORE is Coming to Kings Head Theatre in October
September 2, 2022

FAME WHORE premieres at the Kings Head Theatre, Islington from 5th – 29th October 2022 before embarking on a small East Anglian tour.
Full Cast Announced for THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at Darlington HippodromeFull Cast Announced for THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at Darlington Hippodrome
September 2, 2022

Previously announced panto legend Christopher Biggins, who is returning to Darlington Hippodrome where his panto dame career began over 45 years ago, will be joined by comedian Rikki Jay, North-East panto favourite Steve Arnott, Darlington returner Peter Peverley, West End performers James Hameed and Tegan Bannister and newcomer Sheri Lineham. 
Bebe Cave Cast in Lewis Cornay's DADDY ISSUES at Seven Dials PlayhouseBebe Cave Cast in Lewis Cornay's DADDY ISSUES at Seven Dials Playhouse
September 2, 2022

Actress and writer Bebe Cave (Victoria, ITV; Tale of Tales, Matteo Garrone; Great Expectations, Lionsgate) has been cast in Lewis Cornay’s one-hander Daddy Issues, which will premiere at Seven Dials Playhouse this October. 
GALWAD Comes to Wales This MonthGALWAD Comes to Wales This Month
September 2, 2022

In just a few weeks, major cultural event GALWAD will combine live performance, TV drama and digital film in a mind-blowing project that pushes the boundaries of storytelling. Unfolding in real-time, over seven days from 26 September-2 October, online, on TV and live across Wales, GALWAD is a story that brings a possible future roaring into the present. 
VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials PlayhouseVIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials Playhouse
September 2, 2022

All new rehearsal video has been released for HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials Playhouse. Check out the video  by Callum Heinrich here!